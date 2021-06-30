Community celebrates new Bryan event center

The Travis Bryan Midtown Park is well on its way to being home to a wide array of activities ranging from local to national as officials move forward with construction on the Legends Event Center.
Dozens of community members joined together with Bryan-College Station and Brazos County elected officials Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the center’s future home. Construction began about a month ago following 11 months of preliminary and design work. The $41 million project will open around November 2022.
The 122,300-square-foot building, roughly the size of two football fields under one roof, will encompass 16 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts. Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said there will also be three party rooms, 2,597 square-feet of turf field, a 2,241 square-foot arcade, 6,883 square feet of flex meeting space and more.
Project leaders from every aspect of the center were in attendance Tuesday including those representing Sports Facilities Management, which will manage the center, SpawGlass, which is in charge of construction, and PBK Sports which is the project architect.
“We’re very proud to be a part of the Legends Event Center project,” Garett Wheaton, regional operations manager of SpawGlass, told ceremony attendees. “And we’re excited to think about the family memories and the life lessons that are going to be learned here on these courts.
The project hasn’t faced any major hiccups at this point, but Walker said that now that construction has begun, there will likely be delays due to weather conditions.
Legends Event Center is expected to bring in local, regional and national tournaments, but the space is also meant to be accessible to the general community. Walker said that while details are still being sorted, it looks like the weekends will mostly be reserved for tournaments while three or four weekdays will be available for community events.
Sports Facilities Management is in charge of booking events for the center, a process that Walker said is already beginning. Once the doors open, Walker said he expects the space to be booked out for a year, if not two or three years.
“The first couple months we anticipate being a little light,” Walker said, “but after that, you should notice that this place stays really busy.”
Revenues for the first full year that the event center is open are estimated to be around $1.5 million, Walker said. However, the estimate doesn’t include all of the programming that might be booked or the days that the facility will be open to the public so Walker said that this estimated revenue will likely change as the center’s opening date approaches.
The Bryan City Council approved a facility management agreement with Sports Facilities Management in December, agreeing that the city will pay $350,000 for pre-opening operational set-up including hiring, development of marketing and business plans, grand opening event planning and more. The agreement also states that post-opening ongoing full-time management work, which will cost the city $276,000 per year, will include the annual update of business and marketing plans and budgets, website and social media public relations campaigns, duties related to sales and events and more.
While the December agreement means Sports Facilities Management runs the facility, the city will still approve operational budgets, hiring of upper facility management and any contracts that are more than $5,000.
Other parts of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park will include a lake that has been deepened and widened, a 2.2-mile-long, 12-foot-wide shared-use path trail that will weave around the park, a BigShots Golf facility set to open at the end of the year and an amphitheater. The lake work will all be done by the time the event center opens, Walker said. The amphitheater project is in the early stages, Walker said, as project leaders have selected a location for it in the park but have not yet started other steps.
Legends Event Center is expected to be a major draw to the community and one that Destination Bryan Executive Director John Friebele said will increase tourism in the area and be beneficial for locals.
“We all want to see this be an asset for Bryan,” Friebele said, “not just visitors coming to town.”