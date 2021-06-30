Community celebrates new Bryan event center

The project hasn’t faced any major hiccups at this point, but Walker said that now that construction has begun, there will likely be delays due to weather conditions.

Legends Event Center is expected to bring in local, regional and national tournaments, but the space is also meant to be accessible to the general community. Walker said that while details are still being sorted, it looks like the weekends will mostly be reserved for tournaments while three or four weekdays will be available for community events.

Sports Facilities Management is in charge of booking events for the center, a process that Walker said is already beginning. Once the doors open, Walker said he expects the space to be booked out for a year, if not two or three years.

“The first couple months we anticipate being a little light,” Walker said, “but after that, you should notice that this place stays really busy.”

Revenues for the first full year that the event center is open are estimated to be around $1.5 million, Walker said. However, the estimate doesn’t include all of the programming that might be booked or the days that the facility will be open to the public so Walker said that this estimated revenue will likely change as the center’s opening date approaches.