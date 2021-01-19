Community celebrates life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“She expressed to me that day, with great authority, that she had not endured and persevered for her lineage to crumble and break under pressure, and truth be told, what I was experiencing during that time was nowhere near all that she had been through,” Davis said. “Again, with authority of her voice, she directed me to wash my face and get up for there was so much work that had been done for me, and yet so much that I also had to do for those that would follow me.”