Community celebrates Franklin's first football state title with pep rally, autograph signing

Players started the night signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the indoor practice field. Fans also got a chance to wear the UIL first place medal.

Afterwards, everyone walked to the stadium and players were announced as the state title game played on a projector and the final score was displayed on the scoreboard.

During the program, Franklin major Molly Hedrick declared Dec. 16, 2021 as “State Champion Franklin Lions football day,” while Robertson Country Judge Charles Ellison declared Jan. 17 “Franklin Lions football day.”

Ellison, however, had one more request for a specific player before walking off the field.

“I want to see Malcolm Murphy do that dance one more time,” he said.

Murphy, who had done his signature touchdown dance countless times before, did so again as the crowd cheered.

Molly Hedrick, who is also the sister of Mike Hedrick and daughter of Joe Hedrick, said the town’s spirits have been high since the win.

“It was incredible,” Molly Hedrick said. “I think everybody in Franklin, including the football team was walking on air for the next week.”