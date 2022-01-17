Community celebrates Franklin's first football state title with pep rally, autograph signing

For the past two years, the Franklin football team has lived by the motto “164,” which represented the miles from the Lions’ field house to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
On Monday night, the Lions celebrated the program’s first Class 3A Division II state title at Hedrick Field, surrounded by family, friends and community members, exactly 164 miles away from where they beat Gunter 49-35 on Dec. 16.
“It’s a blessing to be able to say we really did it for the community,” utility player and state offensive MVP Malcolm Murphy said. “The community has been behind us since I started playing football at Franklin, but for me to be part of the team that brings Franklin its championship is a real blessing.”
It’s been a little over a month since the historic win and head coach Mark Fannin said he’s still on Cloud 9. Fannin is from Franklin and played for the Lions before taking over for longtime head coach Mike Hedrick in 2020. The two-year coach said the title “means a lot,” especially for the coaches and players who grew up watching Lion football.
“It’s been a lifelong dream for many around this community and these coaches and these players,” Fannin said. “I haven’t stopped smiling since Dec. 16. I don’t know when I’ll stop.”
Players started the night signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the indoor practice field. Fans also got a chance to wear the UIL first place medal.
Afterwards, everyone walked to the stadium and players were announced as the state title game played on a projector and the final score was displayed on the scoreboard.
During the program, Franklin major Molly Hedrick declared Dec. 16, 2021 as “State Champion Franklin Lions football day,” while Robertson Country Judge Charles Ellison declared Jan. 17 “Franklin Lions football day.”
Ellison, however, had one more request for a specific player before walking off the field.
“I want to see Malcolm Murphy do that dance one more time,” he said.
Murphy, who had done his signature touchdown dance countless times before, did so again as the crowd cheered.
Molly Hedrick, who is also the sister of Mike Hedrick and daughter of Joe Hedrick, said the town’s spirits have been high since the win.
“It was incredible,” Molly Hedrick said. “I think everybody in Franklin, including the football team was walking on air for the next week.”
Franklin lost to Canadian 35-34 in last year’s state title game, but went 16-0 in 2021 to make back-to-back appearances at state, finishing with the best season in program history. The Lions will graduate 19 seniors that finish their high school careers with a 44-9 record.
Fannin encouraged all of his players to strive for more and continue to dream big.
“Don’t let this be the best thing that will ever happen in your life,” he said on Monday.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope praised Franklin for bouncing back from the loss in 2020 and making the most of its second chance.
“Instead of folding, you guys got back in and put in work,” he said. “You guys had a vision and set goals. Coach Fannin had this vision for you guys, you did it together and here we are tonight. You guy bounced back and are state champions — that’s as good as it gets.”