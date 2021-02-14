Community can donate for meals for Texas A&M custodial staff

Community members have a chance to give back to the custodial staff at Texas A&M by donating money that will fund meals for the employees and their families.

Since 2007, A&M’s Fish Aides Service Committee under the Student Government Association has hosted a banquet to thank university custodians for their work. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers made the event into a food distribution drive-thru pickup to keep everyone safe without having to cancel the event again.

The REACH Project — which aims to serve custodial, dining and other support staff from A&M — is partnering with Fish Aides to make the event possible. REACH Founder Max Gerall said that the banquet usually requires about $7,500 to cover meals for around 600 custodians. This year, organizers are trying to raise about $16,000 since they want to provide a meal package that can feed five people so custodians can enjoy the food they take home with their loved ones.

Food must be ordered by March 17 so meals can be given out the week before Easter, Gerall said. The format will be similar to other food distribution efforts that REACH runs at Fan Field Parking Lot on campus.