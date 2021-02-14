Community can donate for meals for Texas A&M custodial staff

Community members have a chance to give back to the custodial staff at Texas A&M by donating money that will fund meals for the employees and their families.
Since 2007, A&M’s Fish Aides Service Committee under the Student Government Association has hosted a banquet to thank university custodians for their work. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers made the event into a food distribution drive-thru pickup to keep everyone safe without having to cancel the event again.
The REACH Project — which aims to serve custodial, dining and other support staff from A&M — is partnering with Fish Aides to make the event possible. REACH Founder Max Gerall said that the banquet usually requires about $7,500 to cover meals for around 600 custodians. This year, organizers are trying to raise about $16,000 since they want to provide a meal package that can feed five people so custodians can enjoy the food they take home with their loved ones.
Food must be ordered by March 17 so meals can be given out the week before Easter, Gerall said. The format will be similar to other food distribution efforts that REACH runs at Fan Field Parking Lot on campus.
Gerall said organizers are trying to partner with a place that can help pay a major portion of the costs, but despite a typically generous community, he said it has been difficult to find an entity with funding to spare.
The annual banquet turned food distribution is a way to show appreciation for members of the A&M community who are essential, especially throughout the pandemic, Gerall said.
“These are really the unsung heroes,” Gerall said of custodians at A&M. “They’ve really helped mitigate the spread on campus, keeping students safe, keeping the community as a whole safe. Without them, I’m sure COVID would be substantially more rampant and more widespread. They’re just very, very important.”
A GoFundMe donation page titled “Custodian Banquet with The REACH Project” has raised $1,498 as of Saturday afternoon. A&M freshman and Fish Aides event planner Burke Bridges said the fundraising effort got rolling at the end of last week.
Bridges said he is excited for the upcoming distribution event. He pointed out that throughout the pandemic the custodial staff has been diligently protecting the campus from the novel coronavirus.
“I think that any time that there’s a group of people that are stepping out of their way to put their lives at risk — I think that there’s an honor that we all are responsible to give to them,” Bridges said.
Donations for food can be made at gofundme.com/f/custodian-banquet-with-the-reach-project. Gerall said people can also send donations to PO Box 55 College Station, Texas 77841 or through the donation link on the REACH website at agsreach.org.