Commissioners Court settles on redistricting map to present for adoption

One speaker during the public hearing – Rudy Schultz, Republic Party chair for voting precinct 27 – said it is large and asked for it to be split between 27a and 27b with 27b being placed in Precinct 3. The population is less than the legally allowed 5,000-person limit.

“Highway 30 really is the logical place for that line to be because it’s city of Bryan and College Station,” he said. “If College Station comes out and annexes in the future, then they can only annex up to Highway 30. Bryan has already annexed a strip through there, and they can go all the way up the river. To me, that’s the logical place to put a line, and it’s a defined line that everybody that drives out there would know that Precinct 3 is on one side and Precinct 2 is on the other side. To me, that looks the most logical spot to me.”