Commissioners call Brazos County vaccination progress unacceptable as about 4,000 doses remain available

“And we still have to figure out who’s going to be doing the shot in the arm and the tracking through the state system,” Meade said. Cauley asked how long it would take to put together that plan, and she also asked what officials needed from the Commissioners Court to increase the pace of vaccinations.

“We need our media partners to understand that because of the limited doses Texas is receiving from the federal government, we are getting limited doses,” Gonzales said. He said that as more vaccines are approved and produced, the rate of vaccination will increase. Berry then noted that 3,000 of the 7,075 doses currently available have been administered.

“What are we doing to expedite that?” Berry asked. Gonzales replied: “We’re working with the local partners that received them. In fact, if a provider, if we find out they are putting it on the shelf and not getting it out, that’s not acceptable. We are going to reallocate that to a facility or provider that can get those shots in the arms faster. After my call to [DSHS], we were able to find a provider locally that would accept them and get them the shots into the arms faster.”