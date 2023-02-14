The Brazos County Commissioners Court passed a proclamation to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Texas Constables at its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday morning.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, himself a Brazos County constable from 1993 to 2002, read the proclamation to honor the state and county’s constables.

“We really appreciate all that constables do,” Peters said. “It’s a dangerous job no matter what you are in law enforcement.”

The proclamation outlined the history of constables which said they are among the earliest recorded peace officers in the world and date back as far as the start of the fifth century. The proclamation noted that on March 5, 1823, John Tumlinson, a newly elected alcalde in Stephen F. Austin’s first Texas colony, wrote to Baron De Bastrop in San Antonio that he had “appointed but one officer who acts in the capacity of constable to summon witnesses and bring offenders to justice.” Today, there are around 780 constables in Texas and they are the only law enforcement mandated by the Texas Constitution.

“When we found out that [March] 5 was the anniversary, I was kind of taken aback that we had been around that long,” said Jeff Reeves, Brazos County’s Constable for Precinct 1, after Peters read the proclamation.

In honor of the constables’ 200th anniversary, Brazos County’s constables will wear a commemorative badge on their uniform for the remainder of the year. The round badge reads “Texas Constable” “200 years” around the edge and has a gold star in the middle with the dates 1823-2023. Reeves said Peters will receive a special badge since he once served as a Brazos County constable.

“They’re very nice,” Reeves said.

There are four constables in Brazos County who are all elected officials. Constables serve as peace officers and their law enforcement duties include serving as a bailiff for the Justice of the Peace Court and serving warrants and civil papers. Reeves also noted that the Brazos County constables are responsible for the six counties — Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington — that touch Brazos County.

“They have citizen contact constantly and we have to keep a good report and good reputation with them because we help them,” said Donald Lampo, Brazos County’s Constable for Precinct 2 who has served as a constable for 22 years.

Reeves has spent over 40 years as a law enforcement officer with previous stints at the Bryan Police Department and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Reeves said when he became a constable, he felt like a rookie all over again. Constables are required to take 40 hours of continued education biannually, including 20 hours in civil process.

“I didn’t know [any] of this stuff, so it was a learning deal I had to go through,” Reeves said.

After Peters read the proclamation, at least 15 members of the Brazos County Constables Department joined the county commissioners for a photo.

“We appreciate the recognition and the history that’s behind it,” Reeves said.