College Station's public input meeting on occupancy restrictions moved to Feb. 23
College Station's public input meeting on occupancy restrictions moved to Feb. 23

A Zoom public input meeting on the proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) that was set for Tuesday has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 due to weather and power outages, according to an email from a city staff member.

The two remaining public input meetings will contain identical content but be prepared for specific audiences: students on Feb. 22 and neighborhood groups and associations on Feb. 23. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, including an online poll, go to cstx.gov/roo

The input collected from the meetings and the poll will be consolidated and presented to the College Station City Council in March.

College Station residents express opposition to restricted occupancy rules in first of three informational meetings
College Station residents express opposition to restricted occupancy rules in first of three informational meetings

While the exact number of poll respondents was not available Monday night, results showed that 67% of the crowd was made up of College Station homeowners, 52% of attendees were in the development community, with a few others being renters, students and members of neighborhood groups. 

Of those who responded, 86% said they were “strongly against” the ROO, 3% said they were somewhat against it, 3% were neutral, 1% supported the ROO and 7% strongly supported it. 

