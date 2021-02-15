College Station's public input meeting on occupancy restrictions moved to Feb. 23

A Zoom public input meeting on the proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) that was set for Tuesday has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 due to weather and power outages, according to an email from a city staff member.
The two remaining public input meetings will contain identical content but be prepared for specific audiences: students on Feb. 22 and neighborhood groups and associations on Feb. 23. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, including an online poll, go to cstx.gov/roo.
The input collected from the meetings and the poll will be consolidated and presented to the College Station City Council in March.
