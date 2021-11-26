College Station's new City Hall nears completion

College Station’s new City Hall is on track to be in use by the end of the year, and city officials have planned a dedication event with public tours early next month.

The Dec. 7 event will begin at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, followed by self-guided tours of the nearly 80,000-square-foot-building. There will also be refreshments, music and activities.

Construction of the three-story building began in February 2020 with a $39.3 million budget, said Emily Fisher, the city’s assistant director for capital projects. The building will provide more office space for city employees and council chambers that can accommodate nearly 200 people.

Fisher said the building’s size will allow for more people to use the space, including a 1,200-square-foot community room that can be reserved for community events.

Fisher said the building allows the city to move employees from various departments into the same building.

“We’re consolidating a lot of them into one,” she said. “Some departments are located in other office buildings in the city, so we’re bringing them all together into the City Hall.”