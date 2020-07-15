Megan Murray was driving home to College Station from Austin on Saturday when she collided with a vehicle going the wrong way on Texas 6 in Bryan.
The accident left Murray and the other driver, 69-year-old Erasmo Rojo-Marquez, with non-life-threatening injuries and destroyed her new Jeep. She also was separated from her passenger — a 30-pound long-haired Dachshund mix named Bella Grace, for whom Murray has desperately searched the past four days.
“She has never run away before,” Murray said. “Bella is, in fact, always underneath my feet in my apartment. I think she has anxiety [like I do], and she stays with me 24/7, when I go to Starbucks or the laundromat or visit family. She is my child. ... When I picked her up and adopted her last year, I told my friends and family she was my saving grace, which is why I named her Bella Grace.”
Bella Grace was seen at the time of the crash by a witness, Murray said, heading toward the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, near the intersection of Tabor Road and Texas 6. Murray has laid out the clothes she wore during the crash, placing them near the church so that Bella Grace might detect her scent and be drawn to it. Murray and her parents frequently refresh a water bowl left at the church, and kind strangers will drop in ice cubes to keep it cool.
Multiple people have called Murray with reported sightings of her dog, but most tips have led to dead ends. Those who think they have made contact with Bella Grace told Murray that the little dog would run away, skittish and frightened. But many persist, scouring the area with food in hand.
“This community really came together helping me and supporting Bella.”
Murray has accepted a new job in Austin and gave her two-week notice at her Bryan employer the day before the wreck. But with Bella Grace missing, Murray has been on a constant search and unable to plan for the move.
“I won’t be able to go to Austin till my Bella’s found,” Murray said.
Murray asked that anyone who has seen her pet contact her by calling 979-450-4294, or by looking her up on Facebook and messaging her. Supportive members of the community, including strangers, have come together and raised $500 for reward money to encourage Bella Grace’s safe return. Additionally, Murray has created a fundraiser through GoFundMe to assist her financially as she receives medical care for a hand injury resulting from the crash and dedicates her time to finding Bella Grace,
The pup is 3 to 4 years old. She has dark brown fur, with light cream/white color around her chest, mouth, eyes, stomach and legs. She is micro-chipped out of Bryan and was last seen by her owner wearing a pink collar and pink bandana.
Rojo-Marquez was charged with driving while intoxicated and felony evading arrest in a vehicle, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.