College Station woman faces additional drug charges

A College Station woman in the Brazos County Jail on felony drug charges now faces new accusations, police said.

According to College Station police, Celeste Anahi Perez, 26, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served at her home. Authorities said she was in a car that was stopped on Texas 6 at around 1 a.m. Thursday. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more than 400 grams of MDMA and more than 400 grams of cocaine, police said.

Perez admitted to being in a relationship with and sharing a home with the driver of the vehicle, as well as traveling to another Texas city to traffic a wholesale amount of MDMA and cocaine to Brazos County, a report notes. A search warrant was then served on her home, which led to the discovery of drugs that led to previous charges, police said.

She is now charged with two additional counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. She remains in jail on $442,000 bond.