A College Station woman was arrested Wednesday morning after her 3-year-old child was found alone near the 1200 block of Harvey Road, according to the College Station Police Department.

Luna Conwill, 24, was charged with abandon/endangering a child and possession of marijuana, police said.

Officers said a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a 3-year-old alone at The Ivy apartments at 1201 Harvey Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The mother was at work but responded to the scene where she was later arrested, according to officers. The child was safely released to a family member, the police said.

Abandoning/endangering a child is a state jail felony which is punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Conwill is being held under a $2,000 bond for possession of marijuana with the bond not yet posted for the endangerment charge, according to Brazos County Jail records.