 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station woman accused of riding on top of train car
0 comments
top story

College Station woman accused of riding on top of train car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A College Station woman was arrested on Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.

Judy DeLeon, 38, was charged with interference with railroad property causing a pecuniary loss of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, which is a state jail felony.

Judy Deleon

Judy Deleon

Sheriff's officials said at approximately 3:30 p.m, train operators noticed a woman riding above one of the train cars while passing through the intersection of Peach Creek Road and Wellborn Road in Millican.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were dispatched for criminal trespassing report as the train came to a stop in Bryan. Sheriff's officials said two train workers met with a deputy as the woman, later identified as DeLeon, was standing on top of car yelling and refusing to come down.

One deputy climbed on top of the train car to convince DeLeon to get down, but she continued to refuse, officials said in the arrest report. The College Station Fire Department brought a ladder truck to the scene and two firefighters were extended above the train car to convince DeLeon to get down.

After almost 45 minutes, DeLeon climbed off the train car and was taken into custody.

A special agent for the railroad police told sheriff's officials that the delay cost the railroad $400 per hour. Because the train was stopped for three hours, which caused two other trains to stop because of the incident, there was $3,600 lost due to DeLeon being on the train car, officials said in the arrest report

As of Wednesday afternoon, DeLeon remained in the Brazos County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert