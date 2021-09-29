College Station woman accused of riding on top of train car

A College Station woman was arrested on Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.

Judy DeLeon, 38, was charged with interference with railroad property causing a pecuniary loss of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, which is a state jail felony.

Sheriff's officials said at approximately 3:30 p.m, train operators noticed a woman riding above one of the train cars while passing through the intersection of Peach Creek Road and Wellborn Road in Millican.

Officers were dispatched for criminal trespassing report as the train came to a stop in Bryan. Sheriff's officials said two train workers met with a deputy as the woman, later identified as DeLeon, was standing on top of car yelling and refusing to come down.

One deputy climbed on top of the train car to convince DeLeon to get down, but she continued to refuse, officials said in the arrest report. The College Station Fire Department brought a ladder truck to the scene and two firefighters were extended above the train car to convince DeLeon to get down.

After almost 45 minutes, DeLeon climbed off the train car and was taken into custody.