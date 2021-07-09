College Station voters to decide on when elections are held

A charter amendment regarding when elections are held will be on College Station residents’ ballots in November following a Thursday night decision from the city council.
The charter amendment, if approved by voters, would move elections set in November of even-numbered years to odd-numbered years. If it is voted down, the issue cannot be put on a ballot again for at least two years.
Arguments in favor of keeping even-numbered years included a desire to conduct elections when there is higher voter turnout, while arguments for switching to odd-numbered years have included a concern that local elections could be overshadowed when they fall at the same time as higher-level governmental races.
Council members were divided on the issue, ultimately voting 4-3 to put the charter amendment on the ballot. Council members Bob Brick, Linda Harvell, John Crompton and Dennis Maloney all voted to have residents decide on the issue in the November election, while Mayor Karl Mooney, Councilman John Nichols and Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said they did not want to move forward with such an action.
Crompton advocated strongly for what he said are benefits of odd-numbered year elections, saying that a knowledgeable voter base is important to avoid making elections into a lottery, and emphasizing his thought that putting elections in odd-numbered years does not make it any harder for people to cast their ballots. He added that while holding elections in odd-numbered years may be more expensive, that cost is not substantial enough to outweigh the benefits of a switch.
“What this council thinks about this proposition really isn’t important,” he said. “It’s the residents of College Station whose views are important.”
Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha has spoken at prior council meetings about her staunch opposition to odd-numbered year elections. On Thursday, she adjusted her stance slightly, agreeing with others on the council it should perhaps be taken to the voters. Even so, she voted against a motion to do so, stating that if the item were to be on a ballot it should show up on an even-numbered year election when there is higher voter turnout.
“Even if that is not your intent, it feels exclusionary to say that we only want voters who are our definition of ‘informed’ voting,” Cunha said of putting the charter amendment on this year’s ballot. “And if you do move it to an odd year and you continually have voting turnouts that are 6,000 or less, it opens the door for a small group of people to control your elections.”
The idea of changing elections to odd-numbered years was debated among council members in February when they voted 4-3 not to bring the item back for future action at a later meeting. The idea was revived at a meeting at the end of June; at that meeting, Harvell mentioned that she had changed her mind from originally being against the switch to preferring that the item be on the November ballot after all.
The city is currently transitioning from three-year terms to four-year terms for council members. City Secretary Carla Robinson said that if elections are left alone, it will take until 2024 to fully finish the transition to four-year terms. If the elections switch to odd-numbered years, it will take until 2027 to complete the shift.
Before 2018, College Station’s general election was held annually each November, according to the city council agenda. In 2018, the city charter was amended to hold the general election in November of each even-numbered year. There have been odd-numbered year elections since then, however, as the city transitions from three-year terms to four-year terms. Before 2012, elections were held in May.
In the past several November elections in odd-numbered years, the highest voter turnout was just over 10%, according to a Thursday presentation to the council from Robinson and City Secretary Tanya Smith. Voter turnout in even-numbered election years ranged from 35% to more than 60%.
Smith pointed out at the February meeting that it could be more expensive to hold elections in odd-numbered years, in part because fewer entities in Brazos County hold their elections at that time. Smith said that an election usually costs about $90,000 and is divided up between other entities within the county holding elections at the same time.
Cost could also be higher, Smith said, since runoff elections are far more common in odd-numbered years than in even-numbered years due to low voter turnout. Smith said that the most recent runoff election cost the city about $40,000.
A&M Political Science Professor Kirby Goidel said in a recent interview with The Eagle that holding elections in odd-numbered years has the potential for greater bias and for having a voter electorate that doesn’t fully reflect the community since most people who vote in off-cycle elections tend to be higher-income individuals who are more powerful locally.
Three community members spoke at the meeting urging the council not to put the issue on the ballot, presenting arguments against the idea of elections being held in odd-numbered years. Former councilwoman Elianor Vessali said in her comments that she took issue with the continued discussion about how informed a voter must be to cast a ballot. Community member Don Moore said he thought the idea should be shelved until it could be on an even-numbered year ballot, and expressed concern about elections on odd-numbered years when many people may not know they are happening.
In community member Bobbi Rodriguez’s opinion, the council should be looking at ways to be more inclusive rather than exclusive.
“If voters who turnout only in even-year elections are poorly informed,” she argued, “then instead of working to devise an exclusionary system to shut these voters out, it is our community’s responsibility, in fact, our city council’s responsibility, to improve engagement and make information about local issues and local candidates more accessible.”
Now that the council has opted to put the issue regarding switching to odd-numbered years on the ballot, it will be one of three charter amendments. The other two are related to ethical requirements for council members.