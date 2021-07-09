College Station voters to decide on when elections are held

“What this council thinks about this proposition really isn’t important,” he said. “It’s the residents of College Station whose views are important.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha has spoken at prior council meetings about her staunch opposition to odd-numbered year elections. On Thursday, she adjusted her stance slightly, agreeing with others on the council it should perhaps be taken to the voters. Even so, she voted against a motion to do so, stating that if the item were to be on a ballot it should show up on an even-numbered year election when there is higher voter turnout.

“Even if that is not your intent, it feels exclusionary to say that we only want voters who are our definition of ‘informed’ voting,” Cunha said of putting the charter amendment on this year’s ballot. “And if you do move it to an odd year and you continually have voting turnouts that are 6,000 or less, it opens the door for a small group of people to control your elections.”