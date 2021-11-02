 Skip to main content
College Station voters reject odd-year council elections
Voters in College Station rejected the idea of moving City Council elections to odd-numbered years on Tuesday, voting down Proposition C by 64% to 36%.

In 2018, College Station voters switched from three-year council terms to four-year terms, with council elections to be held every two years rather than every year.

Proponents of Proposition C had argued that moving the council elections to odd-numbered years would help the candidates get more attention by being separated from national and state races.

Voters overwhelmingly supported two other amendments to the city’s charter dealing with council member financial interests and those of their contributors.

Proposition A, which says council members may not have any financial interest in or own more than 1% of the stock in any company doing business with the city of College Station, passed with support of more than 89% of the voters.

Proposition B, which say says candidates for the council must alert the city secretary of any campaign contributions in excess of $500, and any council member who receives a contribution of more than $500 must abstain from voting on any matter that would benefit the contributor, passed with more than 88% of the vote.

