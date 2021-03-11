College Station Utilities: Winter storm's cost likely more than $48 million

College Station Utilities said that providing electricity to its customers during February’s winter storm will likely end up costing more than $48 million.
Electricity was trading, according to the Houston Chronicle, at the state maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour in wholesale markets across the state the week of the storm, compared to an average of $22 per megawatt hour in 2020.
College Station was one of many utilities in the state that had to purchase several days of replacement power at the state grid operator’s inflated market-based prices, costing CSU about $13.6 million, according to a city press release.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, also requires cities to pay for ancillary services, which the press release explains is the cost for maintaining reserve power above the market demand requirements to ensure the stability of the electric grid. Those costs will amount to about $34.5 million for CSU. The utility’s average monthly ancillary cost last year was $15,000. ERCOT applied its ancillary charges to utilities for a total of 10 days, even after its mandate for rolling outages was lifted, the press release states.
CSU, like other utilities, may also be billed by ERCOT for the unrecoverable debt from retail electric providers and other utilities that choose not pay their bills or declared bankruptcy.
“College Station’s portion of other parties’ debt is not yet known but could be in the millions of dollars,” the release continues.
The city said it is monitoring ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the state legislature for actions that may be taken to reduce the costs incurred during the storm. The city press release says that College Station supports recent efforts by the governor and members of the legislature to address these costs.
College Station plans to use its electric fund reserves and short-term financing tools to pay for the costs incurred during the storm, then it will start to rebuild the electric fund reserves, the release states. Electric rates will be discussed with the city council in the spring and summer as part of the annual budget process.
“College Station has a reliable electric utility system that performed well during the winter storm,” the press release reads. “Our strong financial position gives us options to address the considerable costs we may face.”
Last week, Bryan Texas Utilities was placed on a credit rating watch following February’s historic winter storm. Joe Hegwood, chief financial officer for BTU and the city of Bryan, testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce, addressing the credit rating status and other winter storm budget related issues. He said that being on a “credit watch negative” should not have a major impact on operations at this time.
During Hegwood’s testimony, he shared that BTU has a cash reserve policy of 175 days of cash — which amounts to $63 million — to cover unexpected costs and changes in revenues. Ahead of the storm, BTU was $21 million above that target with a total of $84 million in cash reserves. Hegwood said he believes that BTU will be able to fund any costs with under $21 million of its operating reserves, therefore not tapping into the 175 days of cash.
He added that BTU will not need to raise customer rates.