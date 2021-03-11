College Station Utilities: Winter storm's cost likely more than $48 million

“College Station’s portion of other parties’ debt is not yet known but could be in the millions of dollars,” the release continues.

The city said it is monitoring ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the state legislature for actions that may be taken to reduce the costs incurred during the storm. The city press release says that College Station supports recent efforts by the governor and members of the legislature to address these costs.

College Station plans to use its electric fund reserves and short-term financing tools to pay for the costs incurred during the storm, then it will start to rebuild the electric fund reserves, the release states. Electric rates will be discussed with the city council in the spring and summer as part of the annual budget process.

“College Station has a reliable electric utility system that performed well during the winter storm,” the press release reads. “Our strong financial position gives us options to address the considerable costs we may face.”