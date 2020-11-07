College Station Utilities to install advanced electric meters

College Station Utilities customers’ power usage will soon be monitored by advanced electric meters.
Installation of the new devices begins Nov. 17.
Putting in the new meters for 42,000 customers will be done in eight phases, with Switch Station, Post Oak and Northgate areas being the first few on the list. Once all meters are put into place in about one year, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure will be activated. The new system will wirelessly collect usage and outage information for customers and the utility. Until then, CSU will continue collecting usage data manually.
Residents and business owners will be notified with a postcard when a Allegiant Utility Services contractor will be visiting to make the change. When the new meters are installed, electric service will be interrupted for a few minutes. Customers will receive a phone number to call if they have questions or need to reschedule.
Some meters were installed in the south part of town for a pilot program a few months ago, said Tom Jordan, operational technologies superintendent for CSU. CSU Electric Assistant Director Glenn Gavit said there has not been any negative feedback so far.
“If customers have concerns about these kinds of things, please reach out,” Gavit said. “We would be willing to discuss it with them.”
In February, the College Station City Council approved a $517,000 contract with IPKeys Power Partners and a $6.8 million contract with Landis+Gyr Technology. The former is for software that will tie into the city’s billing system, while the latter is for everything else including the meters and the network to acquire data.
During the February meeting, Director of College Station’s electric utility Timothy Crabb said in a presentation to the council that the city will break even within about nine and a half years, and the system is expected to last 15 years or more. He said that there are 8 million AMI meters in the state.
Bryan Texas Utilities has been using AMI since 2011.
Getting the ball rolling on introducing AMI to College Station included a couple of years of contract preparation and vendor research, which included city officials touring and interviewing other utilities across the state to determine which vendor fit local needs best.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the project has moved forward, but Gavit and Jordan said CSU employees have worked to ensure that there was not a delay.
Soon after the contracts were approved in February, the pandemic caused Landis+Gyr representatives to be unable to travel to College Station to show the city how to install equipment necessary for the network. To avoid a delay in the project’s schedule, city representatives read the manuals necessary, installed the equipment and sent photographs for approval to Landis+Gyr.
The network that the city was able to build will enable the city to utilize the meters.
When everything is complete, CSU will be able to produce more accurate bills and respond more quickly to outages. Additionally, connections and disconnections will no longer require an employee to physically manage the process; the AMI system will allow it to be done remotely, saving the city time and money.
Bryan has experienced the benefits of AMI first hand, said Mike Connor, senior energy accounts manager for BTU. He noted that outage management is particularly helpful, allowing BTU to know when there is a problem before residents call to report it. Additionally, he said it gives customers access to far more data because they can go online to see how much energy they use.
For more information on advanced electric meter installation in College Station, visit cstx.gov/electricmeters or call 888-502-1845. The website includes a fact sheet addressing misconceptions about the new electric meters and a map that outlines the phases in which meters will be installed.
