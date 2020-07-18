College Station Utilities and Bryan Texas Utilities are resuming disconnections due to nonpayment following almost four months of suspending the practice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that CSU disconnected 35 locations on Thursday, and 14 of those customers made a payment and were reconnected the same day. Vicki Reim, BTU division manager of customer operations, said just under 60 customers are on Monday’s disconnection list, and she expects that number to drop as people make payments over the weekend.
Both representatives said their utilities shut off electricity due to nonpayment but will not turn off someone’s water.
Leonard and Reim said they encourage people who are struggling to pay their bill to call BTU and CSU offices to make payment arrangements that can fit their financial situation.
“We are going to continue to do whatever we can to support citizens of this community,” Leonard said.
The utilities have sent information to certain customers about several organizations that offer utility payment assistance in the community, such as 2-1-1 Texas, which the United Way of the Brazos Valley helps facilitate locally.
“I know COVID has been difficult on everybody and such an adjustment for every business and every individual,” Reim said. “We will definitely do what we can to work with our customers and get them caught up.”
Both utilities had also suspended late fees from mid March through mid June. BTU waived about $200,000 during that time. CSU typically collects $160,000 to $180,000 a month in late fees, so Leonard said they likely waived up to $500,000 during the three month suspension. For about three months, BTU also reduced electric rates in response to the pandemic.
Customers at BTU have three weeks to pay their bill on time. They will receive a reminder letter two days after the bill is due saying it is late. Termination notices go out 10 days after the bill is due. Another 10 days will pass before they are disconnected. A CSU customer is subject to disconnect 45 days after a bill is received if it remains unpaid.
BTU spreads its 62,000 customers across 20 billing cycles, which averages out to about one cycle each work day throughout the month. CSU maintains 15 billing cycles for its 48,000 customers. People’s payments are due on different days of the month depending on which cycle they fall into.
There is an average of about 100 customers up for disconnection on each cycle, Reim said, and that figure typically decreases as disconnection dates approach. The first BTU disconnections will be conducted on Monday, with other cycles following after that. Customers who could lose power will receive a termination letter in the mail that states the date it is scheduled for.
Leonard said the 35 people affected by the first round of disconnections in College Station on Thursday was fewer than the typical number of up to 50 customers on any given billing cycle. She said there are about three days each week when connections and disconnections are conducted.
Approximately 9,200 CSU customers are past due. This ranges anywhere from one day to four months late, Leonard said, and is a typical number of customers for past due amounts every month.
CSU has been monitoring for potential problems, but Leonard said they have not noticed any out-of-the-ordinary usage or payment issues. She said many of the people who could be disconnected are the same as those who were on the disconnection list routinely before the pandemic, and that CSU has not heard customers citing pandemic-related challenges as something that is preventing them from paying their bill.
About 2,100 BTU customers are 30 days or more behind on their bills, compared to the typical amount of 300 to 400 that BTU used to see before COVID-19. Reim said many people have cited consequences of the pandemic as reasons for having difficulties paying their bill.
Some community members have expressed concern about people being disconnected during the pandemic. Texas A&M Young Democratic Socialists started a petition, which has garnered 142 signatures, to suspend evictions and utility disconnections in Bryan-College Station “for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.” They also started a letter-writing campaign. Both have been promoted by Black Lives Matter B/CS.
A community member is planning a protest at 4 p.m. Monday in front of the BTU office, asking that utilities are not cut off until “active COVID cases reach zero in Bryan and the BTU service area,” according to the Facebook event page.
Environmental epidemiologist Garett Sansom, who works at A&M, said disconnections can be a danger to the health of people who lose power, especially when there is hot weather, since he said heat causes more deaths than any other weather phenomena. Sansom said disconnections can also lead people to seek out public spaces for things like air conditioning, which he said could increase the opportunity for exposure and spread of COVID-19.
CSU will not shut off power due to certain weather conditions, including heat advisories, Leonard said. She said there are also certain processes to assist the elderly or people with medical conditions. Reim said BTU works with customers on an individual basis to help them in their specific situations.
Reim said she hopes that people who need help paying their bill start reaching out for assistance so that the balance does not eventually reflect back on other customers in the future.
“BTU is a publicly owned utility,” Reim said. “We’re owned by the city and by the citizens, and if we have citizens who don’t take care of their bills, then the other customers of ours have to pick that up, because it’s basically a nonprofit utility.”
CSU purchases its power off the grid and allocates it to the city, Leonard said, and utility fees go toward funding the utility that provides the power, as well as the equipment and workers necessary to run it all.
“If we did not receive payment for the services to be provided,” Leonard said, “I’m not sure how we would be able to provide them.”
