College Station turns 82 today

College Station turned 82 years old today, according to a blog post on the city's website.

Residents voted 271 to 39 on Oct. 19, 1938, to incorporate as a city. The decision came after a petition, which called for an election about incorporating, was sent to the Brazos County judge. The envelope with the petition is dated March 24, 1938, while the document itself starts off by referencing June 2, 1938.

The petition states that the town had “six hundred inhabitants or over,” called for the city to be College Station when incorporated, and outlined the desired city boundaries.

Petition signers included some who went on to become elected city officials such as Langford, Munson and Quisenberry.

From 1877 until it became a city, according to the blog post, College Station had been the name of a train station mail stop. Texas A&M University was a rural college that opened near the railroad tracks in 1876. In 1938, the school had 5,582 students, the post adds.