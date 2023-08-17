In response to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ request that Texans voluntarily reduce their electricity use Thursday, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record usage demand, Bryan and College Station officials also are calling for conservation.

Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said an all-time record peak of 236 megawatts was set Aug. 11, a mark that College Station was approaching Thursday afternoon at 235 megawatts. McIntyre anticipated College Station’s peak demand could come later in the evening to surpass the record.

ERCOT also said in its Voluntary Conservation Notice, that was in effect from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, electricity demand was projected to surpass 84,165 megawatts.

Meagan Brown, Bryan Texas Utilities public information officer, said their peak was 393 megawatts on Aug. 9. As of Thursday afternoon, Bryan was at 380 megawatts, Brown said, though she could not anticipate a record being set as of press time.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” according to a Thursday press release. “ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.”

ERCOT set an unofficial all-time peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts on Aug. 10. In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 megawatts, according to ERCOT. This summer, they set 10 peak demand records; last summer, 11 peak demand records were set with a high of 80,148 megawatts on July 20.

Thursday’s high of 108 degrees for Bryan-College Station, according to the National Weather Service, was just shy of the record 110 degrees in 1903. The area has totaled 40 consecutive plus-100 degree days, another record.

Additionally, all seven counties of the Brazos Valley — Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington — are in the severe drought stage on the Drought Monitor, which is only two stages away from the most critical stage: exceptional drought.