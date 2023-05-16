In recent months, the city of College Station's tourism advisory committee has made a priority list of immediate needs to tackle.

Those priorities were shared Monday night with the College Station City Council by Jeremiah Cook, the city of College Station’s tourism manager, during an almost 45-minute update and subsequent discussion with council members.

Cook’s presentation showed the top five recommendations were attracting conventions and meetings, developing sports business, collaborating with Texas A&M University, improving visitors' experiences, and further discussing how to use hotel occupancy tax grants. The tourism advisory committee was formed by the College Station City Council in October 2021, and Cook said is comprised of nine people from different hospitality sectors in town.

Cook said tourism department officials often discuss where the office can have its greatest impact. His presentation showed there is a large disparity in average daily rate and occupancy rates at College Station hotels between weekday and weekend business. From Sunday through Thursday, rates were around $60 with occupancy below 55%. On Friday and Saturday, though, rates are above $140 and occupancy over 70%. Cook said this means since there’s more visitors on the weekends, the greatest impact is to drive city visitation on Sunday through Thursday. He added four of the five priorities have a direct relation to drive weekday business.

“We want to bring more events to town. We want to bring more people that are going to spend money in our restaurants, in our retail,” Cook said at the start of his presentation. “But we also want to make sure that more than just bringing more and more and more, we’re bringing the right visitor at the right time that’s going to create a great economic impact for our community.”

Cook's presentation included other notable statistics as College Station has been building its tourism department brand over the last two years.

In Fiscal Year 2019, College Station invested $1.9 million in an outside agency for tourism and marketing efforts, Cook noted. In FY 2023, Cook said the budget has grown to $4.2 million. He explained the first step since the investment and after the COVID-19 pandemic was to get events back to town in a safe manner before competitors do. Another focus mentioned was building up a department staff.

From FY 2019 to 2022, Cook said College Station hotels have seen a 15% increase in rooms contracted by the city and a 46% increase in rooms picked up.

During council member questions, Linda Harvell, whose career was in the hospitality industry, said she believed the tourism department and committee needed to step back and expand their focus beyond meeting hotels since there are more limited-service hotels in College Station.

“You’ve got a lot of properties out there,” Harvell said. “You’re talking about Sunday through Thursday business, and I don’t think you’re doing as much as you could be doing with not that much effort.”

Visit College Station has three aims: visit, compete and meet.

Cook’s presentation highlighted counties in Texas and even bordering states two to four hours away that bring leisure travelers more likely to stay longer and spend more. He noted Tyler has high-value visitors and although they only make up 2.3% of visitors, they make up 6.7% of overall visitor spending. In comparison, Houstonians make up 30% of visitors, but only 23.6% of visitor spending. As a result, the city has doubled its marketing in the Tyler area.

Councilman Bob Yancy encouraged the tourism department to work the phones.

“Cold calls lead to appointments. Appointments lead to proposals. Proposals lead to business,” Yancy said.

June is a busy month for the city’s “compete” arm and is known as its “sports time,” Cook noted. He said last June was the city’s best ever in terms of hotel occupancies and rates.

“That’s a time we’ve really focused on over the years because in June after the students have left, there is a lull that we want to make sure our local businesses are receiving those visitors,” Cook said.

In both the meeting and sports sectors, Cook said the city continues to work with A&M officials on collaborative events.

Since youth sports tend to be on weekends, Cook said the city looks to bring more NCAA and Southeastern Conference events to campus, which could provide more weekday opportunities. In July 2024, the city will host a seven-day youth track event, which is expected to bring over 4,000 athletes to town during a slow time of the year.

City officials are also working with the university to gain more access to venues such as Aggie Park, the MSC, Kyle Field and Reed Arena when students are using them.

“Often times, people tell us they don’t know what our capabilities are,” Cook said. “They don’t know what the venues we have in town are, so we’re really excited to start connecting face-to-face with multiple departments over at the university to ensure those events are staying here in College Station and if people are thinking about creating new events, that we are working with them to do that as well.”

College Station Mayor John Nichols closed the discussion by thanking Cook for the feedback and added there’s great interest from the council on the subject.

“I say, keep your eye on the ball, limit your priorities and get those working well and then pick up the next level as you go along,” Nichols said.