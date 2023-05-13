College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale will recommend Joshua Rhine as principal at College Station Middle School and Katherine Allen to be principal at College Hills Elementary at the College Station school board’s meeting on Tuesday, district officials announced Friday.

Rhine will take over for Oliver Hadnot, who is retiring after 20 years as principal at CSMS. Rhine has been an assistant principal at College Station High School the past two years.

Rhine, A&M Class of 2000, served as a third and fourth grade reading and language arts teacher at Greens Prairie Elementary from 2011-21. From 2013- 21 he worked as a Summer Day Camp site director. He started in the College Station school district in 2009 as a teacher at South Knoll Elementary.

“Josh is as energetic and passionate as anyone in our school district,” Martindale said in a statement. “He has the ability to connect with staff, students and parents, and he will bring a proven knowledge of classroom management and instruction that will benefit all stakeholders.”

Allen will replace Josh Hatfield, who is leaving the district. She was most recently principal at Lost Pines Elementary in Bastrop and has served as an assistant principal at Morton Ranch Elementary in Katy and Brenham Elementary.

In 2019-20, Allen was Brenham’s turnaround specialist and spent the previous school year as Brenham Middle School’s instructional specialist. From 2012 to 2018, Allen was a support specialist, ESL specialist and instructional coordinator at Morton Ranch Elementary. She was a classroom teacher from 1996 to 2012 at Hull-Daisetta, Giddings, Silsbee, Warren, Lumberton and Katy. Her husband, Eliot, was head football coach at Brenham from 2018-21 and is currently Bastrop’s athletic director.

“Katherine is a positive, enthusiastic leader with a focus on success for all students,” Martindale said in a statement. “She has a reputation for supporting teachers while empowering students and staff to meet high expectations.”