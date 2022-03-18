College Station to offer youth rugby course beginning March 22, coached by Texas A&M Rugby Club's James Lowrey

Rugby might not be one of the first things people think of when considering youth sports in Bryan-College Station, but children will have the opportunity to learn the sport during a six-week introductory course.

Beginning March 22, children between the ages of 9 and 14 will have the chance to learn the fundamentals of rugby from James Lowrey, coach of Texas A&M men’s rugby club team, and some of the Texas A&M players.

“When else do you get to learn from an expert? It’s almost like if we had Jimbo Fisher coaching at our football program,” Casey Prescott, athletics supervisor for the College Station Parks and Recreation department, said. “Jimbo’s the expert on football in our town; Coach James is the expert on rugby, and kids have the opportunity to come and learn a game that they may have no idea that they love it because they’ve never gotten the chance to do it yet.”

The six-week course begins Tuesday and continues through April 28, meeting twice a week for a total of 12 one-hour sessions.

Rugby has a stigma of being dangerous due to its lack of padding and helmets, Prescott said, but the purpose of the course is to learn how to perform the fundamentals safely.

“The drills they’re going to run, the things they’re going to learn are all going to be from the aspect of them safely playing the game because it is a very safe sport at the end of the day,” he said.

For parents who are hesitant, Lowrey said, “I would encourage them to give it a go and let their kids come out and try it. It will be quite evident that it is safer, and it’s an all-inclusive sport. It’s for all shapes and sizes.”

The current push to offer youth rugby originated with Travis Normand, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999 and played on the club rugby team.

Normand said he wants more people in the community to be exposed to a sport he loves and enjoyed. Besides knowledge of the sport, Normand said he hopes children can benefit from the inclusive and respectful culture of the sport, while also meeting people from international backgrounds.

Prescott said the community aspect and camaraderie among A&M’s players is unparalleled, and he expects the youth rugby participants to be one of the closest and tight-knit groups of any program because of that culture.

Lowrey called rugby a universal game that can be a “passport to different countries.”

A native of New Zealand, Lowrey said he first started playing rugby at the age of 5, calling it New Zealand’s football.

His goal is that the youth program will make rugby more prevalent in the area.

As athletics supervisor, Prescott said he sees his part of his role as creating opportunities for children to be active. He said there are children in the community who are not passionate about the sports currently offered through the city and are therefore not engaged in youth programs.

“The hope here is that kids come out and they learn something new, and they love it, and they grow in confidence, and they are more self-aware of themselves, and they mature physically and emotionally and get to learn it from people who are great examples in the community,” he said.

Lowrey’s goal for the children who participate is that they enjoy themselves, the drills and exercises and have fun.

“A sport can be too intense too early for young children around the world, and I think it’s important these kids enjoy themselves and enjoyed it enough where it can compel them to join a rugby club,” he said.

Lowrey said he believes the course can help create a local rugby community and hopes some people choose to wear an A&M rugby jersey.

“I would encourage them to try something that gives everything you desire as an athlete — the camaraderie that you desire as an athlete, as a family, and a possible pathway to traveling the country and the world playing a universal game,” he said. “And it all starts now, and I would encourage you that this could lead to some great opportunities.”

Before spring break, Prescott said there were 15 children registered. Registration is open to both boys and girls and will continue through the first day of the course. With 15 participants, Prescott said, the group could play a scrimmage at the end of the course if Lowrey feels comfortable with their skill level.

Registration for the course is $20 for College Station residents. It is $28 for non-residents. Register through the City of College Station’s Parks and Recreation website, by calling the office at 979-764-3486 or stopping by the office in Stephen C. Beachy Central Park at 1000 Krenek Tap Road. Anyone with questions can contact Prescott at 979-764-3442.

