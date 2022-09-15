College Station to offer camping for families in Lick Creek Park

A chance to camp at College Station’s Lick Creek Park is coming soon for families.

The city of College Station is offering a family-friendly overnight camping event called “Park in the Dark” on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21.

This event started in 2019, was skipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but brought back in 2021. Camping is not allowed in College Station parks outside of special events and programs such as “Park in the Dark.”

“The point of the event is to get families or people who do not have much camping experience an opportunity to camp out that’s not too far away and not too crazy with nature, so they’ll get a nice first step here,” said Patrick Lewis, activities assistant at Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center.

The cost is $8 per person; children under the age of 3 are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration ends the Wednesday before each camp and spots are limited. Pets and alcohol are not allowed.

Attendees will need to bring a tent, supplies, snacks and drinks. Items, including sleeping bags, flashlights, a tent lantern, bug spray and folding chairs are also encouraged to be brought. Electricity will be unavailable.

Check-in and campsite set-up are at 6 p.m. Making hot dogs and storytelling are scheduled for 7, while camping basics, such as erecting a tent and where to put food and clothes, will be taught at 8. A night hike follows at 8:30 and s’mores will be made at 9. Quiet hours begin at 10 p.m. Camp breaks at 7 a.m. Saturdays.

“It’s packed with activities, but its low key at the same time, so people can kind of choose their own adventure,” said Laurie Brown, recreation supervisor for Lick Creek Nature Center and Southwood Community Center. “If they want to go on the night hike, great. If they want to hang out at their campsite and have a safe place that’s a fun camping experience beyond the backyard, then this is it.”

Lewis said a Scoutmaster will be in attendance and have a tent set up to ask children and parents to explain what’s right and wrong about a sample campsite. Lewis noted the Scoutmaster also will share several camping rules to remember, such as know where you are, stay on the trail, always make sure to clean your trash, fire safety and respect nature and other people.

The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club is scheduled to be at the event Sept. 23 with telescopes. During the night hike, Lewis said leaders will have flashlights and will point out things they see.

“I know last time we saw a lot of spiders that were spinning the webs on the trail,” Lewis said. “It’s a pretty fun experience and a lot of the kids are excited because they get to go out in the woods at night in a safe environment.”

Both Brown and Lewis said they hope this provides families and children a safe first camping experience and to make a memory together.

“This is a space that’s free to the public and, hopefully, they’ll fall in love with the place like we do, especially the folks that haven’t been here very often, that they’ll make this their home and want to come and tell others to come and walk the trails and come on Saturdays to the exhibits and join our classes and programs,” Brown said. “This is a great introduction to who we are in the community, and we hope that they’ll fall in love with us, too.”