"Recent high temperatures have led to near-record water demand and moved Brazos County into severe drought with elevated fire danger," a Monday press release stated. "Current conditions require restrictions for College Station water system customers to ensure public health and safety if water lines break, a large fire occurs, or equipment malfunctions."

Stage 1 can be enacted when the three-day average daily water consumption reaches 85% of our production/distribution capacity, city staff stated. The mandatory measures under Stage 1 are designed to reduce daily demand by five percent and keep it under 85% of system capacity, according to city staff.