College Station to host National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
College Station is set to host the 2022 National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships, according to a Wednesday press release. 

The city was selected by USA Track & Field for the Dec. 10, 2022, event that will take place at the Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course. The course is within the Hildebrand Equine Complex at 3242 F&B Road.

The event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the city, the press release states. 

Compete College Station, which is part of the city’s tourism division, worked with Texas A&M and Bryan’s nonprofit destination marketing organization Destination Bryan to secure the event.

