College Station to host budget workshops
Community members will have a chance to dig deeper into College Station's $353.74 million fiscal year 2022 proposed budget at three workshop sessions next week. 

The workshops will start at 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 

The council got a first look at the document July 8. A public hearing will be held July 27, and the document is up for adoption Aug. 12. 

The workshops will be available in-person at College Station City Hall and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94541938278. To join in over the phone, call 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is 945 4193 8278.

The city also has a four-part podcastin which Fiscal Services Director Mary Ellen Leonard talks with Communications Director Jay Socol about the proposed budget. Go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/14/podcast to listen, watch or read the transcript. 

