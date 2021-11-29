College Station students donate more than 1,000 pounds of food to local nonprofits

Students at Primrose School of College Station collected money and nonperishable food items throughout November, donating more than 1,000 pounds of food to The Bridge Ministries and Twin City Mission.
The local kindergarten and pre-K students joined students at other Primrose Schools throughout the country in helping their communities, said Kayla Swanson, director of the College Station school.
Each campus is given the freedom to come up with its own way to give back to the community, she said, and she has seen the local program grow and evolve since she joined the school in 2015.
“I love everything about it,” Swanson said. “I cannot say enough good things about Primrose and just what they provide, as far as like the curriculum and encouraging us to do these different fundraisers because it really gets us out in the community.”
The students collected 600 pounds of nonperishable food items to donate to Twin City Mission and nearly $500 to purchase items for The Bridge Ministries. In total, they were able to donate 1,180 pounds of food to the Bryan nonprofits. After previously donating to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Swanson said, the school chose the two nonprofits to receive this year’s donations after she learned of the need at both organizations through Leadership Brazos.
To raise money, students were encouraged to perform chores at home, and families also donated money toward the project. The students’ siblings could participate also by adding money into their sibling’s piggy banks.
“The fact that I had 30-plus kids that collected almost $500 in chore money is just huge,” Swanson said. “They were so proud of the work that they had done. It’s just neat to instill that.”
Last week, Primrose School staff members took the students to H-E-B to shop for food to donate.
“It’s just adorable,” Swanson said. “It’s kids helping kids. It’s just super sweet. It’s been a lot of fun. This is one of my favorite events that we do every year.”
While she enjoys seeing the excitement and joy the project brings to the school and the community, Swanson said, the students’ favorite part of the day is usually the bus ride to the grocery store.
The importance of the day, she said, is instilling in the students early — at just 4 and 5 years old — that they can positively impact their community.
“That’s Primrose’s really big thing. It’s not just what the students are learning day in and day out with our curriculum, but it’s really about who they’re going to become as adults,” she said. “We really, really do believe in starting that stuff now.”
In February, the school will host its annual book drive to support local nonprofit Books and a Blanket.