College Station students donate more than 1,000 pounds of food to local nonprofits

Students at Primrose School of College Station collected money and nonperishable food items throughout November, donating more than 1,000 pounds of food to The Bridge Ministries and Twin City Mission.

The local kindergarten and pre-K students joined students at other Primrose Schools throughout the country in helping their communities, said Kayla Swanson, director of the College Station school.

Each campus is given the freedom to come up with its own way to give back to the community, she said, and she has seen the local program grow and evolve since she joined the school in 2015.

“I love everything about it,” Swanson said. “I cannot say enough good things about Primrose and just what they provide, as far as like the curriculum and encouraging us to do these different fundraisers because it really gets us out in the community.”

The students collected 600 pounds of nonperishable food items to donate to Twin City Mission and nearly $500 to purchase items for The Bridge Ministries. In total, they were able to donate 1,180 pounds of food to the Bryan nonprofits. After previously donating to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Swanson said, the school chose the two nonprofits to receive this year’s donations after she learned of the need at both organizations through Leadership Brazos.