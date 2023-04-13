Texas A&M University students could face criminal charges from the city of College Station if they are found in violation of the no-more-than four policy ordinance — established in 1939, according to city staff — that restricts the number of unrelated occupants per single-family home.

However, a discussion to possibly bring the change from a criminal to a civil charge was discussed at the College Station City Council on Thursday night at City Hall. No formal motion was made by the council.

After an hour and a half discussion among the city manager, council members and concerned residents, Mayor John Nichols called a consensus among the councilors to direct city staff to look into the pros and cons of having a civil ordinance, and go into a deep dive through other cities that conduct similar ordinances in college towns.

City Manager Bryan Woods conducted a presentation that outlined the history of the ordinance and stressed that it is a difficult requirement to enforce, but that it is being enforced.

“I have said it before and it is not just true of this but often times one of the challenges we have or that our code enforcement officers have or law enforcement officers or our courts, is that it can’t just pass the eye test,” he said. “You can see pictures of things and see stuff that is going on and when it doesn’t immediately get prosecuted, I think people sometimes interpret that as the city saying we don’t care. But it is important to note in this situation that this is a criminal offense, so there is a level of requirement that our folks have to go through to make that happen.”

After multiple presentations and comments from many College Station residents who live in neighborhoods where the rule is suspected of being violated, many wanted to be assured the city was enforcing the ordinance.

Fred Dupriest, who lives in the historical Southside neighborhood, has collected numerous photos of vehicles clumped outside of single-family homes that look to be in the same location over many nights, which would violate the housing law if more than four unrelated people live in that home. During the public hearing on this agenda item, Dupriest and others said similar cities have easily enforced this rule through a civil means and seemingly have no issues enforcing it.

Woods offered there should be more steps in place to fine someone who is not in compliance. He noted they currently have five or six code enforcement officers and can’t enforce everything 100% of the time. In previous council meetings, A&M representatives have said they are doing everything they can to educate students about the ordinance and make sure they get them into compliance.

According to the university’s Me Plus Three program, it notifies students that per city ordinance, “no more than four unrelated individuals can reside in a single-family home.”

“Four friends living together are complying with the ordinance,” their studentlife.tamu.edu/offcampus website states. “Students in violation of the ‘No More Than 4’ city ordinance are subject to a fine of $452 per summons or citation. Students can be charged with a violation if: The student is a signee on a lease that violates the city ordinance; the student is a ‘ghost tenant’ or a tenant living at the property but not on the lease; this also violates the city ordinance. For both: The violation continues, and legal action can continue daily.”

Katherine Edwards was one of six who spoke at the meeting and suspected an agreement was made with the university to extend amnesty as long as possible.

“It is pretty easy to tell that the ordinance is not being enforced and has not been for many years,” she said.

During a previous council meeting, Nichols clarified he has not granted amnesty and that the city was still enforcing the policy. Woods also said in October 2022 the city created a new Middle Housing zoning district, which allows for a flexible mix of housing types between single-family homes and multiplexes, and established development standards for each housing type.

As far as cases that were opened in previous years, Woods cited one case in 2015; 7 in 2016; 29 in 2017; 13 in 2018; 11 in 2019; 14 in 2020; 13 in 2021; and 180 last year.

Liana Vincent also spoke at the meeting and said the city needs to publish a clear explanation of the law, have a plan, take pictures of cars, contact property owners, set up inspections and research how cities such as Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Fort Collins, Colorado and San Marcos handle their clearly defined ordinances.

Woods also emphasized simpler and easy to understand rules are better for citizens to be able to follow and grasp.

Councilman William Wright said he was grateful for the consistent input that came from citizens, and said the city needs to be serious about enforcing this rule.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha stressed they should move toward residential parking permits. Councilman Dennis Maloney said he was excited to get the enforcement up and to keep making moves and reminded residents this move will take time. Councilman Bob Yancy posed questions about license plate inspection technology that might make it easier to identify vehicles not in compliance or parked in areas they do not live in.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she was not in favor of going the civil route because those in violation knew they were breaking the law and should have consequences. Councilman Mark Smith had concerns that there is a lack of student housing which is causing an influx of students in this situation, and Woods confirmed that is also a concern.