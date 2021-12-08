College Station senior follows passion of food processing

College Station High School food science teacher Erin Stutts said Sigler will be successful in ag policy because she is both knowledgeable and passionate about correcting misconceptions that people have about agriculture.

“She is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, and she’s not afraid of an argument,” Stutts said. “I think she can be a bridge between what agriculturists need and what the people in the city think they need, and that’s where ag policy lies — meeting the needs of production and rural people who are producing and city people who are disconnected from it and don’t understand why it’s produced the way that it is, and I can see her definitely fighting for both groups of people.”

Sigler said the key to correcting misconceptions is education, and Sigler credits both her upbringing on land with cattle and classes in high school for her interest in increasing awareness about the agriculture industry.