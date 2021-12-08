College Station senior follows passion of food processing

College Station High School senior Stormie Sigler has always loved agriculture, but food science classes have sent her in a new direction.
“When I was 9 years old, I wanted to start showing animals because I saw all these other people doing it, and I thought animals were cute. Then when I got into high school, I was introduced into different ag programs — one of those being the food processing program, and I immediately fell in love with it,” Sigler said. “It’s still part of the ag industry, but it’s kind of a funny turn from ‘I love animals and they are cute’ to loving food processing.”
As a Texas 4-H livestock ambassador, Sigler has followed her passion by learning all she can about the process of harvesting to consumerism. She took a course at West Texas A&M University that taught more about meat processing, she is in the food processing practicum in school, and she took a Texas 4-H livestock ambassador course in Austin.
Her knowledge and passion for the industry has guided her to plan to pursue a career in agriculture policy.
“For a really long time I was stuck on what I was going to be able to do because I do have such a strong passion for agriculture, and I thought, ‘If there were a career where I could advocate while also making a difference, then I want to do that,’ and ag policy checked all those boxes.”
College Station High School food science teacher Erin Stutts said Sigler will be successful in ag policy because she is both knowledgeable and passionate about correcting misconceptions that people have about agriculture.
“She is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, and she’s not afraid of an argument,” Stutts said. “I think she can be a bridge between what agriculturists need and what the people in the city think they need, and that’s where ag policy lies — meeting the needs of production and rural people who are producing and city people who are disconnected from it and don’t understand why it’s produced the way that it is, and I can see her definitely fighting for both groups of people.”
Sigler said the key to correcting misconceptions is education, and Sigler credits both her upbringing on land with cattle and classes in high school for her interest in increasing awareness about the agriculture industry.
“For example, the meat production industry, so many people hate that I support the meat industry, but people are ignorant about what actually goes on, so I really would like to teach people about where food comes from, that it doesn’t just come from a grocery store,” Sigler said. “It’s definitely one thing very close to my heart — consumer education.”
Sigler said she is grateful for the courses she’s been able to take in high school and being a member of the 4-H meat judging team where she’s been able to learn things that others aren’t exposed to.
“It’s just the situation I was put in, and I’m so grateful I am able to live the way I live and grow up the way I grew up,” she said.
Sigler said she is excited about the College Station school district’s planned Career and Technical Education complex that will allow students to have agricultural opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise.
“I would love to have every kid get to experience what I’ve experienced,” Sigler said. “I understand not everyone can get out and have six pigs in the barn or show cattle in their pasture.”
That is also why Sigler’s family has opened its land and barn to mentor and sponsor students who don’t have land on which to raise animals.
“Other people did the same for us,” Sigler said. “They let us show their cattle and use their barn, so we are always trying to give the same to other people. That’s how the world goes around.”