College Station senior finds passion in science of food

The interest in food science began when Stutts encouraged her to take the food science class, and though she was hesitant at first, it has become one of her passions, Hinton said.

“It showed me how you go from farm to table in the ag industry, and how nutritional aspects have to be met in order for schools to put out the food and how much nutrition a family needs to function,” Hinton said. “I’ve learned about the importance of meat in our society for its nutritional value. So, for me to see the whole process from farm to table is fascinating.”

Although she is not sure if her future is in the agriculture industry, she does know that she wants to stay active in the community advocating for education to debunk common agriculture misconceptions, she said.

“When I hear things like GMOs are evil, it makes me want to teach people about why these things are important,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I want to continue researching after high school in order to help educate people. It is super important and one of my passions.”

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.