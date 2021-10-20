College Station senior finds passion in science of food

Figuring out how somatic cell counts and fat counts in milk affect a dairy farm may be humdrum to some, but it’s gripping for College Station High School senior Alyssa Hinton.
Last spring, Hinton placed third in the area and 18th at state in FFA’s Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event. Participants of the event answer 300 questions about quality, productions, processing, distribution, promotion and marketing of milk and dairy foods.
“Once I got into that competition, I realized how much I loved it and how good I was at it,” Hinton said. “I flourished in that field. … I learned about all the different things that go into making your milk more or less valuable, about hygiene, and how to keep cows healthy so they can make the milk homogenize and all that fun stuff. I don’t know how to explain my passion. I find it so interesting.”
It has been fun to watch Hinton excel since she joined the FFA’s Milk Quality Team two years ago, College Station High School Agricultural Science teacher and FFA Advisor Erin Stutts said.
“She was just an absolute natural at seeing the defects in milk,” Stutts said. “If you’ve ever seen the “Napoleon Dynamite” scene where he tastes the milk and says, ‘this tastes like the cow got into an onion patch,’ it really is kind of like that. She has incredible taste buds and can pick up very subtle differences in milk quality, so she excelled at that contest.”
But tasting defects in milk isn’t Hinton’s only talent. She has a variety of interests in the agricultural industry, and excels in all of them, Stutts said.
“Her interests are pretty diverse — from showing goats and rabbits to milk quality to the Ag Issues Team — she’s always willing to jump in and learn something new,” Stutts said. “And the things she does aren’t always typical. She does a whole lot outside the norm, but that’s something that makes her special.”
In the past, Hinton raised and showed rabbits and goats. She’s also been the second vice president for the Thumpers and Jumpers 4-H Club, a Strengthening Ag committee member for College Station High School’s FFA, an FFA officer and a Building Communities Committee Head. She was also a princess on queen’s court for the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show in 2020-2021, and second runner-up on queen’s court for the youth livestock show in 2021-2022.
On the Ag Issues Team, Hinton is researching food preservation through irradiating food [the process of using electron beams to kill bacteria on food]. She will prepare a paper to present at the Ag Science Fair later this year. In her high school career, Hinton also has done a lot of research on the meat industry, specifically cell-based meat versus regular meat, and the importance of meat’s nutritional value in today’s society.
The interest in food science began when Stutts encouraged her to take the food science class, and though she was hesitant at first, it has become one of her passions, Hinton said.
“It showed me how you go from farm to table in the ag industry, and how nutritional aspects have to be met in order for schools to put out the food and how much nutrition a family needs to function,” Hinton said. “I’ve learned about the importance of meat in our society for its nutritional value. So, for me to see the whole process from farm to table is fascinating.”
Although she is not sure if her future is in the agriculture industry, she does know that she wants to stay active in the community advocating for education to debunk common agriculture misconceptions, she said.
“When I hear things like GMOs are evil, it makes me want to teach people about why these things are important,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I want to continue researching after high school in order to help educate people. It is super important and one of my passions.”
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
