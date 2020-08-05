College Station seeks public input on proposed zoning ordinance

College Station officials are asking residents for feedback on an ordinance that the city council is considering that would allow subdivisions a zoning option to restrict home occupancy to no more than two unrelated people.
The topic was discussed in detail at a June council meeting. At the meeting, 12 residents spoke on the subject — including former councilwoman Elianor Vessali, Texas A&M University student government representatives and community organization leaders — and five presented written comments. Those in favor of the ordinance cited defending neighborhood integrity and the need to control issues such as noise in neighborhoods. Those opposed expressed concern that such an ordinance would discriminate against students and people in lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
The proposed ordinance, a city press release said, is subject to change and will not be adopted without substantial public input. Council members will review findings presented to them by city staff later this year.
Go to surveymonkey.com/r/ROO_Poll to weigh in on the subject.