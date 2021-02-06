College Station seeks input on Restricted Occupancy Overlay proposal

Community members can give their opinion on College Station’s proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance starting Monday.

If approved by the city council in the coming months, the ordinance would allow property owners in single-family subdivisions to ask the council for permission to restrict occupancy at properties in that area to no more than two unrelated inhabitants.

There will be three virtual meetings in the coming days to gauge community member opinions about some key details of the ROO. An online poll also will be available from Monday through Feb. 26.

Participants and respondents will be asked if they are supportive of an ROO, what potential grandfathering options they would prefer and what percentage of property owners in a subdivision they feel should need to agree on a ROO before one could take effect in their area.

The three Zoom meetings will provide identical information to anyone who wants to attend, but meeting discussions will be tailored toward the target audience at each meeting.

All meetings will start at 6 p.m., will include an overview of the proposed ordinance, and do not require registration to attend.

•Monday — Real estate, investor and development community.