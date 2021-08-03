College Station seeks input on comprehensive plan updates

Community members have another opportunity to weigh in on College Station’s comprehensive plan updates this month.
The 20-year comprehensive plan is the city’s long-term policy guide. It was adopted in 2009 and is in the final stages of being updated. Changes that have been made so far are based on feedback the community gave last year and in 2019.
The current public input session that kicked off Monday is a chance for community members to say whether they are happy with the changes that have been made or if they think more adjustments are needed. In-person and virtual feedback options are available.
Once the public input sessions end, community members can also provide public comments at three board meetings throughout September and one October council meeting. The council has the final say on whether or not to adopt the document.
“This is kind of the unveiling of the draft document, and then that final check-in with the public through a series of online and in-person meetings,” Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long-range planning administrator, said of the public engagement effort. “Did we get it right? Did we update the correct things in the correct ways? Does it reflect the residents’ and citizens’ vision of the future they envision for College Station?”
Halle-Schramm said the entire document was overhauled, with some portions only having minor data-point updates while others saw more drastic shifts. For example, Halle-Schramm said that additional sections were added to chapter three of the plan to address housing affordability and emergency management — subjects that were absent from the original plan.
A chapter was also added to address partnerships to emphasize the city works with other entities including the city of Bryan, Brazos County and Texas A&M University.
Changes were also made to three maps that are in the comprehensive plan — the future land use and character map, the thoroughfare map, and the bicycle and pedestrian map.
A couple of the new land-use categories that are being proposed include one called “mixed residential” and another named “neighborhood center.” The first will allow a mix of housing types — such as duplexes, townhouses, smaller scale apartment complexes and stand-alone single-family homes — to all be blended into certain areas. The “neighborhood center” is what Halle-Schramm has described as the most intense land-use category. She said it is essentially a Century Square-style development in which there is a mixture of uses; for example, she said there could be a two-story building with office and retail space right by a single-story restaurant.Those who participate in the online engagement portion can search the maps by property address and leave comments on the changes that were made. There is also an online survey where people can comment on other comprehensive plan changes.
Anyone who chooses to go to in-person sessions will also have a chance to see the updated maps and plan, and give their comments directly to city staff members running the meetings.
The upcoming public input meetings are:
Aug. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road (in Bachmann Park)
Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S.
Aug. 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center (LRC Community Room), 1000 Eleanor St.
The public feedback and updated comprehensive plan will all go to three separate boards for recommendations throughout September and then the City Council for potential adoption on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
Go to cstx.gov/thenext10 to learn more about the meetings, to view the plan or to give online feedback.