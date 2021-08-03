College Station seeks input on comprehensive plan updates

A couple of the new land-use categories that are being proposed include one called “mixed residential” and another named “neighborhood center.” The first will allow a mix of housing types — such as duplexes, townhouses, smaller scale apartment complexes and stand-alone single-family homes — to all be blended into certain areas. The “neighborhood center” is what Halle-Schramm has described as the most intense land-use category. She said it is essentially a Century Square-style development in which there is a mixture of uses; for example, she said there could be a two-story building with office and retail space right by a single-story restaurant.Those who participate in the online engagement portion can search the maps by property address and leave comments on the changes that were made. There is also an online survey where people can comment on other comprehensive plan changes.