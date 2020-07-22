College Station school district officials met Tuesday — in person — to continue their discussion about reopening schools in the fall.
College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district plans to reopen for in-person instruction with an at-home distance learning option.
Martindale, noting face masks’ role as a “huge mitigating tool” in the schools, said he supported elementary principals’ requests to require masks of all employees and students, no matter the grade level.
He said in his conversations with the principals, they expressed concern that the majority of the student population would not be required to wear a mask and would feel more comfortable if the requirement were extended to all students.
“They understand that it’ll take some work in training the little ones and working with them as far as handling the mask. They’ve requested that we revisit and revise that, and I support their suggestion on that.”
In addition to wearing masks, all students and employees will be asked to self-screen for possible COVID-19 symptoms and to not go to their campus if they feel sick.
Molley Perry, the district’s chief administrative officer said the district has received personal protective equipment — disposable and reusable masks, gloves, thermometers, hand sanitizer and face shields —from the Texas Education Agency, in addition to PPE already purchased by the district.
Perry said the district chose not to order clear plastic dividers for classrooms due to the amount of movement in classes. She noted that as of Tuesday, the district had received a little more than 4,000 survey responses from families about which mode of instruction they would prefer — in person or online. The 4,184 responses represents about 30% of the total responses, noting they need as close to 100% as possible. Of the responses, she said 31.1% preferred virtual and 68.9% preferred on-site.
Responses from teacher and staff members about their preference account for about two-thirds of all employees. As of the board meeting, 17% of the responders preferred to work virtually, 59.3% preferred to return to campus, and 23.6% did not have a preference
In her presentation, she explained how the following three scenarios will be handled when the year begins: If an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, if a student is diagnosed with COVID-19 and if an employee or student lives with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Exposure will be determined based on close contact, which is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative period of 15 minutes or more without a face covering or being directly exposed to “infectious secretions” — being coughed or sneezed on — while not wearing a face covering.
If an employee tests positive, they must report this to their supervisor. If fewer than three days have passed since the person was on campus, the areas heavily used by the infected person will be closed and sanitized immediately. The person will be asked to quarantine, and anyone who has been in close contact with the person also will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
If a teacher must quarantine, Perry said, a substitute would take over instruction and the students would continue to attend on-site as long as masks were being worn consistently.
If a student tests positive, the child’s parent must report the information to the principal. The student will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and if fewer than three days has passed since the student was on campus, all classrooms and areas heavily used by the infected student will be closed and sanitized immediately.
The school nurse will conduct contact tracing at the campus and students and employees in close contact with the student will be required to quarantine for 14 days also. A general message will be sent to everyone on the campus about the case while maintaining the student’s privacy.
Students will not be counted absent during their quarantine as long as they engage in online instruction each day, as medically able.
If an employee or student lives with someone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days, avoid contact with high-risk individuals and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
More information is available on the district’s Back-to-School 2020 website.
