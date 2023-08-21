The College Station school board last Tuesday gave district officials approval to contract with TNT Security Solutions to provide an armed security officer at each of the district’s 13 elementary and intermediate schools.

This measure was taken to comply with House Bill 3, which was passed by the Texas Legislature during this spring’s 88th session and requires armed personnel at all school campuses beginning this school year. State lawmakers expressed the importance of addressing school safety in this spring’s legislative session after the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers died.

District officials also announced last Tuesday that A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools will have an additional armed officer from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, which will put two armed officers at each of the district’s comprehensive high schools. In previous years, Consol and College Station each had one armed officer on campus. College View High School and the district’s three middle schools will continue to have just one armed officer from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

During Tuesday’s meeting, College Station’s deputy superintendent Molley Perry explained to the board the district decided to contract with TNT Security Solutions, a Brazos Valley-based company, since conversations with local law enforcement agencies, including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, indicated they don’t have the staffing to provide 13 additional officers or deputies to each of the district’s elementary and intermediate campuses.

An alternative notion to contract with TNT Security Solutions was proposed instead to be in compliance with HB 3. The College Station school board met in executive session for around 10 minutes to discuss the matter and then recessed to open session and approved the item by unanimous decision.

Earlier this month, the Bryan school district also contracted with TNT Security Solutions as well as the Bryan Police Department to comply with HB 3. The Bryan school district had a previous agreement with Bryan police to provide school resource officers, but SROs were not assigned to each campus on a full-time basis, according to a school board resolution.