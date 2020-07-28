The College Station school board will meet on Thursday to discuss moving the first day of school from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.
The special workshop meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the College Station school district boardroom and can be viewed online.
Public comment will be accepted at the meeting and through email at feedback@csisd.org.
