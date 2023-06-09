A lone finalist is expected to be named to become the College Station school district's next superintendent at a special school board meeting at noon Monday.

The College Station school board held five days of interviews behind closed doors last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and Monday and Tuesday of this week.

In July, the school board is expected to approve the new superintendent’s contract after a mandatory 21-day waiting period ends so the new district leader can begin that month. Current superintendent Mike Martindale will enter retirement on July 1.

On March 27, the board unanimously selected N2Learning to assist it with finding Martindale’s replacement. In April, an online survey was posted for community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search.

Applications closed May 12 and Lancaster told the board at its May meeting there were 48 applicants. The board met in a closed meeting May 17 to review the candidate pool and select candidates to interview. The number of interviewees has not been disclosed yet.

At the May 16 meeting, Lancaster presented the public survey results and group feedback from principals, assistant principals, teachers and cabinet members. Both the public survey and group feedback were focused around similar questions, including: What are the district’s strengths? What are some challenges in the district? What are some characteristics to look for in the next superintendent?

Monday's special school board meeting is also supposed to include the naming of assistant principals at A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools, College Station and Wellborn middle schools, and Pecan Trail and Oakwood intermediate schools.

The board also will consider taking action about stipends for special education positions for the 2023-24 school year.