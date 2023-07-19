Election packets for individuals wanting to run for the College Station school district Board of Trustees are now available and can be picked up at the district's Administration Building, located at 1812 Welsh Ave.

The first day to file for the election is Monday, July 24 and the filing deadline is at 5 p.m. Aug. 21, according to the district.

At-large positions 6 and 7 are up for elections and the positions are currently held by Thomas Hall and Geralyn Nolan, respectively.

The district's office is open during the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the school year, the district's office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals seeking additional information, should contact Election Clerk Cari Horn at 979-764-5455 or chorn@csisd.org.

Election information can be found online at csisd.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=1301524&pageId=66053362.