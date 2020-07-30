College Station school board trustees vote to move first day to Aug. 18

The College Station school board approved an adjustment to the school calendar on Thursday, moving the first day of school to Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The board's decision changes the start date from Aug. 13 back to the original one selected when the calendar was first approved in January. The move was made to allow teachers more time to prepare.
The district plans to offer parents on-site and virtual options when the 2020-2021 school year begins, Superintendent Mike Martindale told the board during a July 15 meeting.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck noted during a recent Brazos County Health District news conference her district could make a calendar change also.