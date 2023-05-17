The College Station school board reviewed the candidate pool for its open superintendent position and selected candidates to interview at a closed meeting Wednesday.

First and second round interviews will be held in early June and a lone finalist will be named later in the month, according to the district website. In July, the school board is expected to approve the new superintendent’s contract after a mandatory 21-day waiting period ends so the new district leader can begin that month.

Applications closed on Friday and N2Learning’s Brad Lancaster said there were 48 applicants as of midnight Friday.

“And it is an outstanding pool,” Lancaster said.

On March 21, College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale announced his plans to retire, effective July 1. On March 27, the board unanimously selected N2Learning to assist it with finding Martindale's replacement. In April, an online survey was posted for community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search.

Lancaster presented the public survey results and group feedback from principals, assistant principals, teachers and cabinet members to the school board at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.

A total of 801 people completed the public survey results, including 552 district parents, 172 district teachers, 80 district students, 61 district staff members, 27 community members with no student in district schools and 22 administrators.

Both the public survey and group feedback were focused around similar questions, including: What are the district’s strengths? What are some challenges in the district? What are some characteristics to look for in the next superintendent?

“The summary we have here is your district already has a leadership definition that all superintendent candidates should embrace,” Lancaster said in his presentation. “In addition to what’s included in your existing leadership definition, the profile of the superintendent should include the following — this is just a summary of all of the feedback we’ve heard: Being able to manage the ongoing student growth, including future bond elections, especially coming up in November; rezoning and budgeting, some experience with rezoning, that’s going to be an issue coming up, somebody who’s had that opportunity before; provide leadership for all schools and departments around the strategic design framework you already have in place; retaining and recruiting staff is critical; prioritizing safe, civil and disciplined schools; navigating the local, state and national political landscape associated with schools; being an active, visible, engaged leader in the community; and, finally, building unity between all campuses and departments.”

When board members were given a chance to ask questions, Lancaster said there were a number of positive comments about a supportive community and the feedback shows there are no gaping holes that need immediate attention.

“There are always going to be issues that can be improved,” Lancaster said. “Student outcomes can be better. Retention of staff could be better. Pay can be better. But nothing that needs somebody to come in and make a wholesale change. And that was mentioned, people would like someone who’s not going to come in and make wholesale change.”

Board members then discussed whether or not to post the full survey results since the document was almost 130 pages and at times repetitive. Some said it might be better to post a summary of thoughts to communicate main takeaways. Survey results have yet to be posted to the district’s website.

“On one hand, something to think about is the public knows you posted a survey and it was on your website and there is no harm in providing a link to that survey results document,” Lancaster said. “People don’t have to read it, but it is revealing, warts and all. … There is something to be said for, ‘We did a survey and here are all the results. Here are all the comments.’”

Board member Joshua Been asked Lancaster if the board should share the survey results and focus group feedback to superintendent candidates so they could understand what the community is looking for and what the district’s current strengths and weaknesses are. Lancaster said that was an option and noted N2Learning did something similar during its superintendent search for the Midway school district in Waco.

“It may be overwhelming, but most people are going to go to each question in the survey information and skim the first 10 or 20 or 30 responses and then go to the next question because it does get repetitive after a bit,” Lancaster said. “In my mind, the more information is better and they can decide how they want to use it or consume it or not.”

Martindale responded to Benn’s question and said there won’t be a candidate who doesn’t vet the district before an interview. Martindale said interviewees will view the district’s website, watch board meetings and read local media accounts to educate themselves on the topics that have been most recently discussed.

Board member Kimberly McAdams said she’d almost rather the board not share survey results and focus group feedback to interviewees so they can do their own homework instead. Martindale said the board members could continue their conversation and make a decision about this topic at their Wednesday meeting.

In closing, Lancaster gave board members a heads up on how long Wednesday’s meeting might take.

“It’s going to take some time," Lancaster said.