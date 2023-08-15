Almost a year of planning and discussion culminated Tuesday with the College Station school board unanimously calling for a $350 million dollar bond election to be placed on the November ballot.

The bond's 17 proposed projects center around renovating and expanding existing district schools and facilities and will be split into four propositions due to 2019 bond election laws that now require certain projects be listed as separate propositions. Most projects would have an expected completion date between 2025 and 2027.

College Station’s school board had until Tuesday to take action for the bond to be placed on the November ballot. Early voting will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.

“It all correlates into what kids need and to make them safe and make sure they can perform at their highest levels in whatever that may be, whether it's in the classroom, on the field or in the band hall,” College Station school board president Jeff Horak told The Eagle.

The general proposition with 12 items would be just under $285 million and will be labeled Proposition A and includes: $62.2 million toward additions and renovations to College Station High School; $50.7 million toward additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated High School; $45 million toward deferred maintenance; $32.1 million toward Phase II of the district’s CTE center; $31.1 million to renovate the district’s central office; $14.1 million toward technology infrastructure; $13.8 million toward a comprehensive renovation to Rock Prairie Elementary; $13.1 million toward all three middle school athletic fields; $11.2 million toward transportation; $5 million for land acquisition; $5 million toward district-wide safety; and $1.3 million toward a cosmetology lab at College View High School.

Both A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools would undergo extensive renovations and additions in phases completed before the fall 2026 and 2027 semesters to increase each school’s capacity to around 2,700 students, according to a June presentation. Both schools are projected to be under 2,500 students through the 2032-33 school year, which would allow each school to operate under or at capacity for the next decade and table conversation of the district building a third high school for over a decade.

A technology device proposition, which would be labeled Proposition B, would be north of $14. 1 million since it is “other than security equipment or infrastructure for new construction.” This would provide enough devices for students and teachers to have one set of laptops for each core classroom.

Three projects — $20.1 million to renovate Consol’s Tiger Stadium, $11.3 million toward additions and renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse, and $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Stadium — would be placed on Proposition C since it involves “stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators.”

Renovations to both high schools’ baseball and softball fields worth almost $13.3 million would be put on Proposition D since they are “recreational facilities other than gym, playground or play area.”

The ball was put in motion for the district to create a bond last September when the board approved VLK Architects to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan. The Texas Education Agency passed a requirement in November 2021 that school districts must create a long-range facilities plan before a bond package is placed on a ballot.

In February, the school board received an overview of a comprehensive facility condition assessment for the district from VLK Architects. In response, the board chartered a long-range facilities and bond planning committee to study and make recommendations about the district’s facility needs.

Horak said using VLK Architects allowed the district to bring forth information to the long-range bond planning committee with the facts and data behind district needs to digest those things and make recommendations.

“We utilized VLK to help us understand what our school district was, and then they were able to get a plan into play of here’s some things you need to look at based on a demographer report, what this building is, what this is and where you’re looking for the future,” Horak said.

The 48-member committee, which included community members, district teachers and even six students, met six times from April 4 to May 8. Horak said the committee was comprised of community members such as business owners, retirees and former district educators.

“All of that kind of brought together what everybody was feeling and from their different circles, so all that input could come into play and it wasn’t done over a 24-hour period,” Horak said. “It was done through a multitude of meetings and everyone could kind of digest what they took from one meeting, go to the next meeting and in between that talk to their people and the folks that they hang out with — ‘Hey, here’s what’s being talked about. Is it really where we want to go?’”

At the school board’s May meeting, the long-range facilities and bond planning committee recommended the board call a $350 million dollar bond this November. Committee members shared that 25 projects were considered by the committee, but some, such as indoor athletic facilities and a community center, didn’t make their bond proposal.

“They were really invested in the process,” Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications, said of the committee. “They worked really hard on it and poured a lot of effort and conversations outside of those meetings amongst themselves into it. They feel really good about the proposal set forward, so I think we as a community should feel good as well.”

In June, board members were given more specifics, payment options and proposition legalities about the 17 recommended projects. Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, also gave an overview of how the district would pay for the projects and how the bond would affect the tax rate. The tax impact for the issuance of bonds is estimated be a two-cent increase in the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate. Over the past five years, the district’s I&S tax rate has decreased 22 cents (15.7%).

In July, board members pored over ballot language about the bond’s four potential propositions. Board members were given an overview of their discussions and presentations this summer at a workshop on Tuesday that preceded the regular meeting where a vote was taken. The board’s continued discussion throughout the summer paved the way for Tuesday’s vote to greenlight the bond for election.

Now that the bond has been approved, the district will begin to share information with community members. Horak said district administration has done well to present the board with possible bond materials at meetings over the past several months, and now the next step is ensuring community members understand what the bond entails.

“You can put it on paper, but someone needs to actually see it,” Horak said. “So, gathering those details, putting together that plan to just educate taxpayers of what is the bond actually? What’s the nitty gritty of it? Not just, 'Hey, we’re going to renovate this building and do something to this stadium and that stadium,' there’s more intricate parts behind it, so show me that picture of what we’re actually going to be doing so everybody understands and they can see, 'Oh, this makes sense.' That’s the biggest piece.”