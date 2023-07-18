The College Station school board continued discussions to consider calling a $350 million bond package this November at a Tuesday workshop as board members pored over ballot language about the bond's four potential propositions.

No action was taken Tuesday. The board has to take action by Aug. 21 for a bond to be put on the ballot this November. Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 and calling a bond election will be an action item.

The 17 proposed projects would be split into four propositions due to 2019 bond election laws that now require certain projects be listed as separate propositions. Most projects are expected to be completed between 2025 and 2027.

The general proposition with 12 items would be $284,975,000 and would be labeled Proposition A. Two ballot language options were explained by Jeff Gulbis, bond council from McCall Parkhurst & Horton, and discussed by board members.

Similar language for the potential Prop A’s Option 1 has been used by the district in previous bond elections, and gives a shorter outline of what the proposition would entail, Gulbis explained. The language reads the district could use bonds “for school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, the purchase of school buses and vehicles, and levying the tax in payment thereof.” Option 2 listed out the specific projects the proposition would entail.

Gulbis said he has seen a shift in the way districts across the state have structured ballot language. He noted ballots used to be a decision time, but have since become a time for education. Gulbis explained how while Option 1 is the most common language used and is flexible, short and to the point, it loses transparency.

“Obviously in Option 2, you’re telling voters exactly what your projects are,” Gulbis said. “You don’t have flexibility, for example, to maybe move one, but I don’t think this district ever needs to do that.”

Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications, said he believes there are two types of voters.

“I think you have two types of voters that go to the poll," he said. "I think you have those who know how they’re going to vote on these propositions before they get there. And then you have those don’t know those propositions are on there.

“If you’re the latter of those two, in my opinion, the Option 2 gives you more information to make a decision.”

Board member Geralyn Nolan said she likes Option 2 for those who have not been educated on the details of the propositions.

Board member Thomas Hall asked Gulbis what would happen to cost savings if the board went with Option 2. Gulbis explained cost savings could be shifted to another project, but could not be passed from one proposition to another.

A technology device proposition, which would be labeled Proposition B, would be $14,145,000 since it is “other than security equipment or infrastructure for new construction.” This would provide enough devices for student and teachers to have one set of laptops for each core classroom.

Three projects — $20.1 million to renovate Consol’s Tiger Stadium, $11.3 million toward additions and renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse, and $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Stadium — would be placed on Proposition C since it involves “stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators.”

Renovations to both high schools’ baseball and softball fields worth $13,270,000 would be put on Proposition D since they are “recreational facilities other than gym, playground or play area.”

Only one option was provided for potential propositions B, C and D as Gulbis explained there isn’t a benefit to view multiple options since they’re more limited. He still showed board members potential language in advance before action is taken at a later date.

In June, board members were given more specifics, payment options and proposition legalities about the 17 projects recommended in May by the district’s long-range facilities and bond planning committee, which asked the board to call a $350 million bond this November.

Also at June’s meeting, Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, gave an overview of how the district would pay for the projects and how the bond would affect the tax rate. The tax impact for the issuance of bonds is estimated be a two-cent increase in the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate. Over the past five years, the district’s I&S tax rate has decreased 22 cents (15.7%).

Both A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools would undergo extensive renovations and additions in phases completed before the fall 2026 and 2027 semesters to increase each school’s capacity to around 2,700 students, according to the June presentation. Both schools are projected to be under 2,500 students through the 2032-33 school year, which would allow each school to operate under or at capacity for the next decade and table conversation of the district building a third high school for over a decade.

Now, the monthslong discussion turns its attention to a looming vote to call the bond election in less than a month. If approved, the district will begin to share information with community members.

“We’ll start telling the community about all these projects,” Glenewinkel said, “and then in October folks will start voting.”