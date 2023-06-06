The College Station school board held its fifth day of interviews for its open superintendent spot on Tuesday. The board also met in executive session last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and Monday of this week.

A lone finalist for the position is expected to be named later this month, according to the district website. The board’s next meeting is June 20. In July, the school board is expected to approve the new superintendent’s contract after a mandatory 21-day waiting period ends so the new district leader can begin that month.

Applications closed May 12 and Lancaster told the board at their May meeting there were 48 applicants. The board met in a closed meeting May 17 to review the candidate pool and select candidates to interview. The number of interviewees has not been disclosed yet.

On March 21, College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale announced his plans to retire, effective July 1. On March 27, the board unanimously selected N2Learning to assist it with finding Martindale’s replacement. In April, an online survey was posted for community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search.

At the May 16 meeting, Lancaster presented the public survey results and group feedback from principals, assistant principals, teachers and cabinet members Both the public survey and group feedback were focused around similar questions, including: What are the district’s strengths? What are some challenges in the district? What are some characteristics to look for in the next superintendent?