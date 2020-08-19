College Station school board approves FY21 budget, tax rate

The College Station school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of just under $2.7 million and a total tax rate of $1.229.
The tax rate, which is one cent lower than last year’s, is made up of a $0.966 maintenance and operations tax rate and a $0.263 interest and sinking — debt service — tax rate.
A 1.5% increase in property values means the tax rate will generate more revenue than last year, even though it is a penny lower. The tax rate also includes an enrichment penny. This represents a portion of funds the state will match, giving the district an additional
$1.6 million, which is included in the budget.
The deficit in the approved budget comes from the general fund budget. The district’s debt service and food service funds are balanced, meaning the revenue and expenditures are equal to each other.
