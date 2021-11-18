College Station’s third water tower nearing completion

Construction crews will be putting the finishing touches on the city of College Station’s third water tower Friday when they raise the tower’s bowl into place.

The water tower is off Texas 6 near Baylor Scott & White Hospital. It will hold three million gallons of water and mainly serve homes and businesses to its east and south.

Crews have applied paint and lettering that reads “Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland.” It also will feature the logo of Visit College Station, the city’s tourism division. The color of the water tower is the same color as Texas A&M University’s water tower.

For safety reasons, no one will be allowed near the tower Friday as construction workers raise the bowl into place, which could take up to eight hours, Casey Rhodes, the water tower’s project manager, said in a statement.

Anyone interested in catching a glimpse of the process is asked to do so from a distance.

The water tower is about 30 feet lower than the city’s other two towers and is designed to serve an area that is lower in elevation, which can result in undesirably high-water pressures during peak hours. The tower’s lower elevation is designed to provide more ideal pressure for College Station Utilities customers as early as spring 2022.