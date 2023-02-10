College Station Police Chief Billy Couch presented a report on the city’s 2022 major crime statistics to the College Station City Council on Thursday night and numbers show while most crimes were down last year, the number of sexual assaults increased.

The report revealed there were 106 reported sexual assaults in College Station in 2022, up from 89 in 2021. For comparison, the report showed there were 81 reported sexual assaults in 2019 and 78 in 2020.

Sexual assault was the only category of eight listed in the report that increased from 2021 to 2022. Couch said it’s difficult to determine why those numbers are on the rise other than saying the city’s nightlife is “really hot right now” and that “most of these reports come out of that environment.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha harkened back to presentations by Couch last year about changes and improvements that could be made to improve safety in the Northgate Entertainment District, and asked if Couch could share how the implementation of those plans was going. Couch said College Station police have improved their relationship with bar owners and noted some of the plans police were going to put forth to control safety had been done by bar owners themselves. Couch added he hopes to see crime numbers go down in the area and expects to give an update to the council around April.

“I think they were very responsive to it and I think they’ve done a good job trying to help us,” Couch said of bar owners. “There’s a lot of areas of Northgate we still need to improve and we’re going to bring some things back before you in the spring for consideration.”

Vehicle burglaries remain the city’s most consistent crime, Couch noted. The presentation showed there were 503 vehicle burglaries reported in 2022, slightly down from 507 in 2021. Couch said many cases are due to unlocked cars.

“We have a target rich environment with our students and that crime is always elevated,” Couch said.

Catalytic converter thefts trended downward in 2022, according to the report. There were 44 total catalytic converter arrests in Brazos County last year and 23 were made by College Station police. Couch said the downward trend is in part due to enforcement, but also a larger effort nationwide to cut down on those crimes.

Couch said police are seeing a lot of stolen cars in the community, mostly due to vehicles left unlocked with key fobs inside. He noted those vehicles are often used to commit other crimes. However, Couch noted recovery numbers of stolen vehicles are high. The report showed there were 162 reported stolen cars in College Station last year and 132 (81%) were seized back. College Station police made 31 arrests on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2022.

“In the past, stolen vehicles would often end up in the Houston area,” Couch said. “They would end up down there, stripped out, things stolen out of them. The majority of these were stolen here locally and recovered here locally. That has changed.”

Another possible positive indicator was 10,000-plus fewer total police responses in 2022 than the year before.

Councilman Bob Yancy asked Couch how many total officers are in the department. Couch said there are 152 sworn officers, which includes 11 members in training who aren’t usable, and total personnel close to 225.

Yancy followed and asked how Couch felt about the status of the size of the current police force and if there is a turnover problem with personnel.

Couch said personnel turnover has been more challenging in recent years than it’s ever been. He noted College Station police officers have 11½ months of training before they take their first call for service and said the average attrition is eight officers per year.

“The media perception of law enforcement from some of the incidents that may have occurred in other communities impacted us as well,” Couch said. “Less people are as willing to do the job. My numbers for testing and things like that have gone down. We haven’t lowered our bar of standards here. We hold a pretty high standard and expect the best, so we have to work pretty hard in the recruiting and hiring area.”