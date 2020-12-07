College Station Rotary Club donates clothes to 70 children

Seventy children in the Bryan-College Station community received $150 worth of new clothes during the College Station Rotary Club’s annual Clothing for Kids event over the weekend.
The event was adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 protocols, transitioning to a curbside pickup event instead of a shopping spree inside the College Station Target.
The children, ranging from 3 to 15 years old, were suggested through community organizations such as Family Promise of Bryan-College Station, Project Unity and local schools, Rotarian and event coordinator Jabot’ Colvin said.
“I knew we needed to make it happen,” Colvin said. “We want the kids to have something regardless.”
The difficulties some families are facing during the pandemic made it even more important to continue the event, he said.
“It’s just a little something to put a smile on those children’s faces, especially during this time of COVID when a lot of people have lost so much,” he said. “We want to make sure that these kids have something to look forward to, in spite of budgets being tight.”
The Rotarians were supplied with the children’s sizes, color preferences and wants to help pick out the perfect bag of clothes.
“We hope the bags of clothes were as close as they might have been to what the kids would have picked out for themselves,” said Dr. Nancy Dickey, a member of the College Station Rotary Club and one of the organizers of the event.
Along with the bag of clothes, each child also got a donated book and blanket from the local nonprofit Books and a Blanket. Outback Steakhouse provided breakfast tacos for participants. Dickey said even though her favorite aspect of the event — shopping with the children in the store — could not happen this year, it still is a kickoff to Christmas for her.
“It’s really a great way to remind everybody that Christmas is about giving to other people, not necessarily getting your own Christmas list,” she said.
Some people might forget that there are people in every community, including Bryan-College Station, who struggle, she said.
“At Christmastime, you don’t want kids to be the ones who are paying the price,” she said.
Mynde Kessler, a Rotary Club member, said her favorite thing about the Clothing for Kids event is that it benefits the community.
“It’s just good to see the smiles, and they’re genuine smiles — and so are ours,” she said.
Tammy Salinas called the event a “gift from God.”
“It means for [the kids] to have gifts that they can use and enjoy,” she said while waiting to collect her bags.
Phebe Simmons, executive director of Family Promise, said it is important the event focuses on clothing because kids can quickly outgrow clothes.
Family Promise assists families that are homeless, and many times the families Simmons works with have never been homeless before, she said.
“Everything is new to them. They’re not sure who to ask, what to do, and a lot are ashamed to ask,” she said. With the event, they are able to get what they need with a layer of anonymity.
Rachel Gonzalez, supervisor of the HOPES program at Project Unity, said she looks forward to the event every year.
Of the 70 children who received bags, Project Unity received 35 for some of the highest-need families in the organization, she said.
“It’s really nice to celebrate and share the holidays and help them with the clothing that they do need for their children because it’s a true necessity,” she said. “A lot of our kids are in gently used clothes. ... This is special for them.”
