College Station Rotary Club donates clothes to 70 children

Seventy children in the Bryan-College Station community received $150 worth of new clothes during the College Station Rotary Club’s annual Clothing for Kids event over the weekend.

The event was adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 protocols, transitioning to a curbside pickup event instead of a shopping spree inside the College Station Target.

The children, ranging from 3 to 15 years old, were suggested through community organizations such as Family Promise of Bryan-College Station, Project Unity and local schools, Rotarian and event coordinator Jabot’ Colvin said.

“I knew we needed to make it happen,” Colvin said. “We want the kids to have something regardless.”

The difficulties some families are facing during the pandemic made it even more important to continue the event, he said.

“It’s just a little something to put a smile on those children’s faces, especially during this time of COVID when a lot of people have lost so much,” he said. “We want to make sure that these kids have something to look forward to, in spite of budgets being tight.”

The Rotarians were supplied with the children’s sizes, color preferences and wants to help pick out the perfect bag of clothes.