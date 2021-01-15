 Skip to main content
College Station pushes back return of senior programs
College Station pushes back return of senior programs

The Lincoln Recreation Center and Meyer Senior and Community Center were scheduled to resume certain senior programs on Jan. 19, but College Station announced the start has been delayed due to rising COVID-19 cases. 

The College Station Parks and Recreation Department will re-evaluate the possibility of resuming senior programming every two weeks starting on Jan. 25, according to a city blog post. 

For more information, call 979-764-3486 or email parks@cstx.gov.

