 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station provides resources while city website is down
0 comments

College Station provides resources while city website is down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station's website, cstx.gov, has been down since Thursday afternoon. Officials have compiled the following contact information for those who need to access information in the meantime.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience," a blog post reads. "Our vendor is working on the problem and hopes the issue is resolved soon."

City Manager’s Office

979-764-3509, cmo@cstx.gov 

City Secretary’s Office

979.764.3541, cso@cstx.gov  

College Station Utilities

979-764-3535, utilities@cstx.gov  

To report an electric, water or wastewater outage, call the 24/7 hotline at 855-528-4278. 

Community Services

979-764-3778 

Employment

979-764-3517, recruiting@cstx.gov 

Municipal Court

979-764-3683   

Parks & Recreation

979-764-3486, parks@cstx.gov   

Planning & Development Services

979-764-3570, cspds@cstx.gov  

Public Works 

979-764-3690, pubworks@cstx.gov 

Police

  • Non-Emergency: 979-764-3600 
  • Call 911 for emergencies.

Fire

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert