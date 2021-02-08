College Station provides resources while city website is down

College Station's website, cstx.gov, has been down since Thursday afternoon. Officials have compiled the following contact information for those who need to access information in the meantime.
"We sincerely regret the inconvenience," a blog post reads. "Our vendor is working on the problem and hopes the issue is resolved soon."
City Manager’s Office
979-764-3509, cmo@cstx.gov
City Secretary’s Office
979.764.3541, cso@cstx.gov
College Station Utilities
979-764-3535, utilities@cstx.gov
To report an electric, water or wastewater outage, call the 24/7 hotline at 855-528-4278.
Community Services
979-764-3778
Employment
979-764-3517, recruiting@cstx.gov
Municipal Court
979-764-3683
Parks & Recreation
979-764-3486, parks@cstx.gov
Planning & Development Services
979-764-3570, cspds@cstx.gov
- Feb. 8 ROO Public Input Meeting (Zoom), 6 p.m.
- eTRAKit
Public Works
979-764-3690, pubworks@cstx.gov
Police
- Non-Emergency: 979-764-3600
- Call 911 for emergencies.
Fire
- Non-Emergency: 979-764-3700, csfire@cstx.gov
- Call 911 for emergencies